QR code on auto rickshaws in Khammam makes users feel secure

KHAMMAM: Bhavya N, a resident of Mamillagudem in Khammam, recently left her bag in the auto she had hired to reach her home. Within just 30 minutes, the police located the auto and returned her bag.

The Khammam police have recently come out with an initiative to safeguard the interests of commuters by affixing QR codes on auto-rickshaws.

The passengers who hire autos are now required to capture a picture of the QR code on their mobile devices. if any commuter forgets his or her belongings in the auto, or the driver misbehaves with women, or any other complaints against the driver, all that he or she has to do is to forward the QR code to the police.

The police would promptly trace the auto location and initiate an investigation into the complaint.

Another woman, K Ramya, shared the QR code of an auto whose driver had misbehaved with her.

Immediate action followed, with the police apprehending the auto driver and taking legal measures against him. Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier is introducing this initiative in a phased manner, initially covering around 4,000 autos in Khammam town.

The police department has identified approximately 10,000 autos in the district and plans to implement the system across the entire district in stages.

This initiative arose after the police encountered difficulties locating the driver of an autorickshaw which mowed down a woman a few months ago.

K Radhika, a resident of Wyra village, said: “We frequently visit Khammam for work. We get off the bus at the bus station and hire an auto to reach our destination before returning to the bus station by auto after the work is over. Now, we feel a greater sense of security after photographing the QR code.”

Vishnu S Warrior said that the QR code system is designed to help women feel safer, particularly during nighttime travel. He also noted that since the implementation of the QR code system, auto drivers have been behaving themselves.

He appreciated auto drivers’ associations for their support of this new initiative.

Khammam traffic ACP S. Sarangapani highlighted that the QR code system has led to a significant reduction in cases of misconduct, theft, and hit-and-run incidents. He added that three stickers containing QR codes are being affixed on each auto.

