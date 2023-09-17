When America met Andhra ruchulu

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: "Indian cuisine is more than what the world thinks it knows. It extends far beyond the commonly recognised dishes like chicken tikka masala, naan, paneer tikka masala, dosa, samosa, lassi, and butter chicken. I aim to introduce the world to India’s diverse and rich flavours,” asserted Srishti Kovelamudi.

Srishti Kovelamudi

Srishti, a 27-year-old native of Vijayawada, stands out as the first person from India to study at the Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands in its 71 years of establishment, and the first from Andhra Pradesh to work at Osteria Francescana, a renowned three-Michelin-star restaurant owned by Massimo Bottura.

She had the privilege of cooking for well-known personalities, including Harry Styles and actors Daniel Craig and Penelope Cruz in Modena shooting Ferrari. Since childhood, Srishti harboured a dream of owning a restaurant. With her career initially steering towards art, she pursued art and design at the Design Academy Eindhoven.

“It is a natural inclination to seek out fellow countrymen when we are abroad. While at the Design Academy Eindhoven, I actively looked for other Indians at the university. I even reached out to the administration to enquire about the presence of Indian students, only to discover, much to my surprise, that I was the sole Indian enrolled at the academy. But this allowed me to connect with individuals from diverse nations and cultivate friendship,” Srishti recalled.

However, her passion for crafting cutlery and ceramics remained undeterred. She ventured to Malaysia to study Hospitality Management after completing her art school course. Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she discovered her deep love for cooking, leading her to experiment with various cuisines.

This newfound passion propelled her to relocate to New York and enrol at the prestigious CIA culinary school, renowned for producing acclaimed chefs such as Anthony Bourdain, Thomas Keller, and Vikas Khanna.

Highlighting the significance of promoting and endorsing locally grown food, Srishti emphasised that lessons she learned from Massimo Bottura inspired her to prioritise locally sourced ingredients and take pride in them. “Just as Parmigiano Reggiano cheese represents Italian terroir, Indian cheeses like paneer, Kalari from Kashmir, or Kaas from Kodaikanal encapsulate the essence of their respective origins,” she explained.

Citing a handful of examples, ranging from Atreyapuram Putharekulu to Andhra Mirchi Bajji, and Nagaland’s Akhuni-infused smoked pork to Ganga Jamuna Bengali fish curry, aloo dum from Odisha, velvety ghee-roasted chicken from Karnataka, and shufta kanaguchi from Kashmir, it’s not just about highlighting various dishes. It is also about acknowledging the unique identity associated with every region known for a particular vegetable, fruit, spice, or ingredient, like Guntur Mirchi or Nagpur oranges.

“Sustainability is crucial to me; it means using local, seasonal ingredients and working closely with farmers to support their practices. My dream isn’t just about cooking; it’s about preserving our culinary heritage for the future,” Srishti added.

VISAKHAPATNAM: "Indian cuisine is more than what the world thinks it knows. It extends far beyond the commonly recognised dishes like chicken tikka masala, naan, paneer tikka masala, dosa, samosa, lassi, and butter chicken. I aim to introduce the world to India’s diverse and rich flavours,” asserted Srishti Kovelamudi. Srishti KovelamudiSrishti, a 27-year-old native of Vijayawada, stands out as the first person from India to study at the Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands in its 71 years of establishment, and the first from Andhra Pradesh to work at Osteria Francescana, a renowned three-Michelin-star restaurant owned by Massimo Bottura. She had the privilege of cooking for well-known personalities, including Harry Styles and actors Daniel Craig and Penelope Cruz in Modena shooting Ferrari. Since childhood, Srishti harboured a dream of owning a restaurant. With her career initially steering towards art, she pursued art and design at the Design Academy Eindhoven.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is a natural inclination to seek out fellow countrymen when we are abroad. While at the Design Academy Eindhoven, I actively looked for other Indians at the university. I even reached out to the administration to enquire about the presence of Indian students, only to discover, much to my surprise, that I was the sole Indian enrolled at the academy. But this allowed me to connect with individuals from diverse nations and cultivate friendship,” Srishti recalled. However, her passion for crafting cutlery and ceramics remained undeterred. She ventured to Malaysia to study Hospitality Management after completing her art school course. Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she discovered her deep love for cooking, leading her to experiment with various cuisines. This newfound passion propelled her to relocate to New York and enrol at the prestigious CIA culinary school, renowned for producing acclaimed chefs such as Anthony Bourdain, Thomas Keller, and Vikas Khanna. Highlighting the significance of promoting and endorsing locally grown food, Srishti emphasised that lessons she learned from Massimo Bottura inspired her to prioritise locally sourced ingredients and take pride in them. “Just as Parmigiano Reggiano cheese represents Italian terroir, Indian cheeses like paneer, Kalari from Kashmir, or Kaas from Kodaikanal encapsulate the essence of their respective origins,” she explained. Citing a handful of examples, ranging from Atreyapuram Putharekulu to Andhra Mirchi Bajji, and Nagaland’s Akhuni-infused smoked pork to Ganga Jamuna Bengali fish curry, aloo dum from Odisha, velvety ghee-roasted chicken from Karnataka, and shufta kanaguchi from Kashmir, it’s not just about highlighting various dishes. It is also about acknowledging the unique identity associated with every region known for a particular vegetable, fruit, spice, or ingredient, like Guntur Mirchi or Nagpur oranges. “Sustainability is crucial to me; it means using local, seasonal ingredients and working closely with farmers to support their practices. My dream isn’t just about cooking; it’s about preserving our culinary heritage for the future,” Srishti added.