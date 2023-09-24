Culture on Film: Kodava cinema playing a major role in chronicling history, culture and life of Kodagu

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu is beautiful and bountiful. The district is blessed with nature and culture, preserved and honoured by its people for generations. In recent times, cinema has taken the centre stage to bring the life and times of Kodavas on screen. Despite a dearth of cinema halls or multiplexes in Kodagu, Kodava cinema is evolving with 29 films made in the regional language till now. Parallel to the big screen and censor-certified films, youngsters are also venturing into short filmmaking in the Kodava language, highlighting the culture, attire and traditions of the community.

It was in 1972 that the first Kodava film – Nada Mann Nada Kool (My Land, My Food) – was released, marking the inception of a new era in regional cinema. “Mandara Poo, Naa Bynda Poo, Ponn Ra Manas… several such films came later and Kodava cinema grew in tandem with the Tulu film industry. But it was always non-Kodavas who directed Kodava films during the initial years,” explains V Nanaiah, former president of the Virajpet Kodava Samaj, who has acted in over 10 Kodava films.

While Kodava cinema goes back five decades, it was only a decade ago that its films began to be directed by those from the community. “Filmmakers of Kodava movies in the early 70s were not locals. This was evident in a majority of early cinema as the Kodava language was not used in its original form,” recalls Nanaiah. While most actors were Kodavas, the direction still lacked the real touch.

Nevertheless, Kodava cinema evolved post-2015. The ninth Kodava film – Talang Neer (also directed by a non-Kodava director, Gopi Peenya) became a revolutionary flick. It highlighted the existential crisis of the community and the language was used in its true form. “Our cinema evolved with technology. Until 2015, Kodava movies never recorded much commercial success. Talang Neer was the first film shown to the public. It was a super hit as the director trusted the actors and gave them the freedom to write dialogues in the Kodava dialect. The movie also won a state award,” he adds. From here on, Kodava cinema gained prominence, and Kodava Samajas became hubs that promoted regional cinema by screening these movies. Cinema also began to archive the culture, tradition, practices, attire and food of the community.

“In all, 29 Kodava films have been made so far, among which three have not applied for censor certificates. There was a lot of internal politics behind the making of regional movies earlier. However, all that has changed and new movies in the Kodava language are made every year, despite challenges,” opines Kottukathira Prakash Cariappa, who has directed over five Kodava films. An ex-armyman with a passion for cinema and acting, he takes pride in promoting Kodava cinema at international film festivals.

Baake Mane, directed by Prakash, is among the first Kodava films to be screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), even as Naada Peda Asha, a film based on writer Nagesh Kalur’s novel, won 72 awards in various festivals.

“Our films are receiving an overwhelming response in festivals. However, the industry lacks support and encouragement in Kodagu,” he opines. While a few films have recorded good public shows across Kodagu, fewer locals watch them. “During the screening of Naada Peda Asha at BIFFes, a Japanese viewer met the filmmaker and congratulated him for the cinematography and storyline. However, locals who speak the language hesitate to watch these films. Apart from making a Kodava film, creators also have to put in their efforts to exhibit their works,” says Nanaiah.

But that has not stopped artists from creating Kodava films. The uniqueness of the Kodava community has garnered appreciation globally, even as the films aim at preserving its culture. The subsidies extended to the Kodava regional cinema have made it possible for filmmakers and actors to keep doing better, as Prakash says, “Kodava films portray the culture of the Kodava community and help preserve its language. The community’s tryst with the Army, its unique attire, rituals, etc… I want to present them to the world. We receive subsidies and even funds through film festivals, which are invested into making new films. While we feel encouraged if people watch our films, I look forward to creating new films every year.”

MADIKERI: Kodagu is beautiful and bountiful. The district is blessed with nature and culture, preserved and honoured by its people for generations. In recent times, cinema has taken the centre stage to bring the life and times of Kodavas on screen. Despite a dearth of cinema halls or multiplexes in Kodagu, Kodava cinema is evolving with 29 films made in the regional language till now. Parallel to the big screen and censor-certified films, youngsters are also venturing into short filmmaking in the Kodava language, highlighting the culture, attire and traditions of the community. It was in 1972 that the first Kodava film – Nada Mann Nada Kool (My Land, My Food) – was released, marking the inception of a new era in regional cinema. “Mandara Poo, Naa Bynda Poo, Ponn Ra Manas… several such films came later and Kodava cinema grew in tandem with the Tulu film industry. But it was always non-Kodavas who directed Kodava films during the initial years,” explains V Nanaiah, former president of the Virajpet Kodava Samaj, who has acted in over 10 Kodava films. While Kodava cinema goes back five decades, it was only a decade ago that its films began to be directed by those from the community. “Filmmakers of Kodava movies in the early 70s were not locals. This was evident in a majority of early cinema as the Kodava language was not used in its original form,” recalls Nanaiah. While most actors were Kodavas, the direction still lacked the real touch.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nevertheless, Kodava cinema evolved post-2015. The ninth Kodava film – Talang Neer (also directed by a non-Kodava director, Gopi Peenya) became a revolutionary flick. It highlighted the existential crisis of the community and the language was used in its true form. “Our cinema evolved with technology. Until 2015, Kodava movies never recorded much commercial success. Talang Neer was the first film shown to the public. It was a super hit as the director trusted the actors and gave them the freedom to write dialogues in the Kodava dialect. The movie also won a state award,” he adds. From here on, Kodava cinema gained prominence, and Kodava Samajas became hubs that promoted regional cinema by screening these movies. Cinema also began to archive the culture, tradition, practices, attire and food of the community. “In all, 29 Kodava films have been made so far, among which three have not applied for censor certificates. There was a lot of internal politics behind the making of regional movies earlier. However, all that has changed and new movies in the Kodava language are made every year, despite challenges,” opines Kottukathira Prakash Cariappa, who has directed over five Kodava films. An ex-armyman with a passion for cinema and acting, he takes pride in promoting Kodava cinema at international film festivals. Baake Mane, directed by Prakash, is among the first Kodava films to be screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), even as Naada Peda Asha, a film based on writer Nagesh Kalur’s novel, won 72 awards in various festivals. “Our films are receiving an overwhelming response in festivals. However, the industry lacks support and encouragement in Kodagu,” he opines. While a few films have recorded good public shows across Kodagu, fewer locals watch them. “During the screening of Naada Peda Asha at BIFFes, a Japanese viewer met the filmmaker and congratulated him for the cinematography and storyline. However, locals who speak the language hesitate to watch these films. Apart from making a Kodava film, creators also have to put in their efforts to exhibit their works,” says Nanaiah. But that has not stopped artists from creating Kodava films. The uniqueness of the Kodava community has garnered appreciation globally, even as the films aim at preserving its culture. The subsidies extended to the Kodava regional cinema have made it possible for filmmakers and actors to keep doing better, as Prakash says, “Kodava films portray the culture of the Kodava community and help preserve its language. The community’s tryst with the Army, its unique attire, rituals, etc… I want to present them to the world. We receive subsidies and even funds through film festivals, which are invested into making new films. While we feel encouraged if people watch our films, I look forward to creating new films every year.”