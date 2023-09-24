Home Good News

ZPHS teacher in Telangana redefines math learning with cut-outs

She has crafted over 100 objects to teach numerous mathematical concepts for students studying from Class 6 to 8.

Published: 24th September 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

cubic polynomials 

A paper-based cuboid developed by Pulavarthi Sumathi helps students understand the concept of cubic polynomials 

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In the small village of Godhur, nestled in the Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagtial district, Pulavarthi Sumathi, a mathematics teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School, uses paper cut-outs to form three-dimensional structures, with an aim to help students better understand geometry concepts such as calculating surface areas, among others. 

After joining as a teacher in 2012, Sumathi often witnessed that many students were struggling to understand mathematical concepts, particularly those who were weak in the subject. She realised that by changing the teaching methodology, focusing on explaining the concepts using physical objects as compared to using the traditional chalk and board method, learning mathematics can be made joyful. 

She has crafted over 100 objects to teach numerous mathematical concepts for students studying from Class 6 to 8. Speaking to TNIE, Sunitha said that the new methodology made a lot of difference and that students began catching on to the concepts quickly, driving away the fear of the subject. 

The objects include those for finding factors for cubic and quadratic polynomials geometrically, laws of exponents using a folding toy, a measuring object to find the height of any building, among others. As part of the “Intinta Innovator programme,” Sumathi made multiple innovations for students as well as farmers. She has received appreciation from the government for her out-of-box thinking.

She came up with a paddy protection umbrella for farmers, which could be used at procurement centres in case of sudden rains. She says that making the umbrella does not cost much, at the most Rs 1,500.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cubic polynomials  math ZPHS teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp