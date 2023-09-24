ZPHS teacher in Telangana redefines math learning with cut-outs

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the small village of Godhur, nestled in the Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagtial district, Pulavarthi Sumathi, a mathematics teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School, uses paper cut-outs to form three-dimensional structures, with an aim to help students better understand geometry concepts such as calculating surface areas, among others.

After joining as a teacher in 2012, Sumathi often witnessed that many students were struggling to understand mathematical concepts, particularly those who were weak in the subject. She realised that by changing the teaching methodology, focusing on explaining the concepts using physical objects as compared to using the traditional chalk and board method, learning mathematics can be made joyful.

She has crafted over 100 objects to teach numerous mathematical concepts for students studying from Class 6 to 8. Speaking to TNIE, Sunitha said that the new methodology made a lot of difference and that students began catching on to the concepts quickly, driving away the fear of the subject.

The objects include those for finding factors for cubic and quadratic polynomials geometrically, laws of exponents using a folding toy, a measuring object to find the height of any building, among others. As part of the “Intinta Innovator programme,” Sumathi made multiple innovations for students as well as farmers. She has received appreciation from the government for her out-of-box thinking.

She came up with a paddy protection umbrella for farmers, which could be used at procurement centres in case of sudden rains. She says that making the umbrella does not cost much, at the most Rs 1,500.

KARIMNAGAR: In the small village of Godhur, nestled in the Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagtial district, Pulavarthi Sumathi, a mathematics teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School, uses paper cut-outs to form three-dimensional structures, with an aim to help students better understand geometry concepts such as calculating surface areas, among others. After joining as a teacher in 2012, Sumathi often witnessed that many students were struggling to understand mathematical concepts, particularly those who were weak in the subject. She realised that by changing the teaching methodology, focusing on explaining the concepts using physical objects as compared to using the traditional chalk and board method, learning mathematics can be made joyful. She has crafted over 100 objects to teach numerous mathematical concepts for students studying from Class 6 to 8. Speaking to TNIE, Sunitha said that the new methodology made a lot of difference and that students began catching on to the concepts quickly, driving away the fear of the subject. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The objects include those for finding factors for cubic and quadratic polynomials geometrically, laws of exponents using a folding toy, a measuring object to find the height of any building, among others. As part of the “Intinta Innovator programme,” Sumathi made multiple innovations for students as well as farmers. She has received appreciation from the government for her out-of-box thinking. She came up with a paddy protection umbrella for farmers, which could be used at procurement centres in case of sudden rains. She says that making the umbrella does not cost much, at the most Rs 1,500.