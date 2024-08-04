‘Annapoorani’ of Chennai

CHENNAI: A steaming plate of millet porridge, hot sambar, vegetable side dish, rasam, and a brimming cup of buttermilk await any destitute who visits the Thavamozhi Annadhana Koodam (Thavamozhi Free Meals Centre) near Uzhavar Sandhai in Keelkattalai for the past four and half years.

Draped in a plain cotton saree, 36-year-old D Uma Rani, a former nursing tutor from Tiruvannamalai, can be seen ladling out hot porridge to over 800 people in the city. With just a tiny stud adorning her nose and hair tied in a loose bun, Uma Rani’s infectious energy ensures that no one goes hungry. She offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.

“I don’t know who she is, and she doesn’t know who I am. But hunger connects us as a beneficiary and a philanthropist,” says Kanniyammal (59), a conservation worker at Tambaram Municipal Corporation. For the past month, she has been enjoying her lunch at the Thavamozhi Annadhana. Reflecting on her journey, Uma Rani shares, “One of my neighbours in Arani extended a helping hand from his pension savings when I was struggling to pursue my higher education. His help changed my life completely. I began my service to society 16 years ago while working as a nursing tutor.”

Noting how people suffered from starvation during the Covid-19 pandemic, Uma Rani decided to provide meals to the needy. Now, her efforts have become a crucial lifeline for many. She funds the free meal service through her savings and from the income from her Palliative Care Centre in the outskirts of Chennai. Although public donations have started to dribble in, it is still insufficient to cover the expenses.