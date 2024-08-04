Six lakh flowers to adorn Sansad Bhavan replica at Lalbagh

BENGALURU: With the Department of Horticulture getting ready ready to host the 12-day Lalbagh Flower Show to mark the 77th year of Independence, work is under way at a brisk pace to highlight this year’s central theme -- Sansad Bhavan, Dr BR Ambedkar’s birthplace and Chaitya Bhoomi.

According to officials, six lakh flowers, will be used to create a replica of the Sansad Bhavan, India’s new Parliament House. Likewise, around 3.4 lakh Dutch roses and chrysanthemums will go into the installation depicting Dr Ambedkar’s birthplace and 3.4 lakh similar flowers will be used to create a replica Chaitya Bhoomi, or cremation place of Dr Ambedkar.

For the Glass House, 85 types of flowers have arrived from across the country and abroad. This year, 15 different ideas pertaining to Dr Ambedkar will be reflected through the flower show.

“The flower show will be held for 12 days, from August 8 onwards. After the first six days, the flowers will be changed. Then, three lakh new flowers will go into Sansad Bhavan replica, 1.70 lakh on Dr Ambedkar’s birthplace installation and 1.70 lakh on Chaitya Bhoomi. These flowers will be changed on August 13,” said Dr M Jagadeesha, Joint Director, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Horticulture Department.

Authorities are expecting over 10 lakh visitors, for whom elaborate arrangements like parking, security, CCTV surveillance, have been planned.

For school students coming in uniform with ID cards, entry will be free. Tickets are priced at Rs 80 for adults and Rs 30 for children.