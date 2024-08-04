St Andrew’s School hosts grand investiture ceremony

HYDERABAD: The campus of St Andrew’s School, Secunderabad, came alive with a vibrant display of colour and culture during the grand event, “JASHN, Bridging Continents, Celebrating Cultures’, here on Saturday. This event marked the 39th Founders Day and Investiture Ceremony for the student council. The Olympic spirit was embodied as students formed the iconic rings, culminating in a grand finale. The choir group enchanted the audience with the moving performance of songs that highlighted the need for humanity to create a heaven on earth.

Asish Emmanuel, Managing Director, Louis Emily Education Trust was the Chief Vesting Officer, Alana Emannuel, Managing Director; Leeja Cherian and Yasmeen Shaik, Directors, St. Andrew’s School and Suju Sarah Jacob, Principal were amongst the dignitaries present.