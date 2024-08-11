A service, jumbo-sized

MAYILADUTHURAI: Treading through the dense forests of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve with the midday sun shining in full glow, Dr Sivaganesan Natarajan and his companion found themselves caught in a chance encounter. A huge wild tusker, moody in appearance, was waiting in the bushes after smelling their ‘intrusive’ presence. Frozen at the sight, the duo took careful steps backwards, trying their best not to panic. Realising they were backing off, the jumbo trumpeted loudly, a roar which echoed beyond miles, and charged at them. What followed was a battle of life and death which lasted several minutes, until they finally got away and reclaimed their breath.
While one such horrifying experience is enough for many to cultivate hatred for the jumbos, Sivaganesan’s love for wildlife only soared further. This is despite facing at least three such extremely close shaves with wild tuskers. Hailing from Mayiladuthurai, this 63-year-old wildlife biologist-cum-elephant welfare enthusiast now runs ‘Wildlife and Environment Trust’, an NGO for conservation of wild animals, particularly elephants.
As a member of several captive elephant welfare committees, set up by the state forest department and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department for many districts, Sivaganesan constantly stresses on improving healthcare facilities and living conditions of captive elephants.
The man, who has been working towards the welfare of protected species for the past 40 years, says elephant research and welfare activism were never his career goals initially. “Yet, later on, the exposure I received from the wilderness and my accustoming with pachyderms kindled my interest,” he says.
According to this conservationist who is a post graduate in Wildlife Biology, shelters with vast space and sandy grounds are essential to accommodate captive elephants. “There should be a dedicated veterinary team for each captive jumbo to ensure proper medical care,” adds Sivaganesan, whose consistent efforts have aided in enhancing the living conditions of captive elephants in many districts.
After PG, Sivaganesan joined the Bombay Natural History Society as a junior field biologist in 1983. While sitting across the interview panel, comprising renowned ornithologist Salim Ali among others, little did this youth know that his selection, despite scoring less marks in the written exam, would soon grant him a purpose and alter the very course of his life.
During his 12-year service tenure at the BNHS, Sivaganesan spent the first two years at Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and the rest at Mudumalai. “Serving in these regions, I gained valuable experience as a biologist, and learnt more about wild jumbos and their behaviour. It also made me accustomed to walking and trekking for long hours, such that now, I feel competent to take on younger forest personnel even at this age,” says the man in his early 60s.
Over the years, he has travelled and worked in various tiger reserves, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries across TN. Despite securing a vast experience, Sivaganesan continues to exercise vigil when nearing wild tuskers due to their unpredictable nature. “Elephants are gentle giants. But their tolerance and restraints should not be taken for granted. Often, tourists attempt to feed wild elephants near reserve forest areas, so as to capture videos. This is a matter of concern as our mischievous acts can affect the tuskers’ behaviour creating trust issues,” he adds.
As a scholar who had spent 1,500 hours amidst wild elephants, studying them on foot, for completing his doctorate in ‘Ecology of Asiatic Elephants’, this man presently contributes towards conducting elephant censuses, dealing with problematic elephant herds, colour-collaring and radio-collaring wild jumbos, and preparing management plans for elephant reserves. He has also authored books on understanding and managing elephants.
Sivaganesan also offers training to forest staff, villagers, students, researchers, and volunteers, regarding the conservation of protected species like elephants, as well as vulnerable and endangered ones.
“His (Sivaganesan) interventions in elephant healthcare, which are in line with our Captive Elephant Management Rules, are significant. Moreover, his participation in our awareness programmes for students have been of great help for us,” said a senior forest official.
For S Rajagopal (53), a third-generation mahout working at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi in Tiruvarur, Sivaganesan’s guidance has constantly encouraged him to maintain good hygiene for the temple elephants. Recognising Sivaganesan’s works, the Seer of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam had also conferred him with the title ‘Vanara Semmal’ in 2022.
At present, Sivaganesan is concerned about the TN government’s decision to organise a month-long rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti in Coimbatore for captive elephants, due to the disturbing picture of transporting jumbos in trucks, much to their discomfort. “Captive elephants miss socialising with other jumbos for most part of their lives. The government can rather organise small get-togethers instead of such rejuvenation camps. Elephant get-togethers at decentralised locations can be a much better measure,” adds Sivaganesan.
