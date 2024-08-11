A service, jumbo-sized

MAYILADUTHURAI: Treading through the dense forests of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve with the midday sun shining in full glow, Dr Sivaganesan Natarajan and his companion found themselves caught in a chance encounter. A huge wild tusker, moody in appearance, was waiting in the bushes after smelling their ‘intrusive’ presence. Frozen at the sight, the duo took careful steps backwards, trying their best not to panic. Realising they were backing off, the jumbo trumpeted loudly, a roar which echoed beyond miles, and charged at them. What followed was a battle of life and death which lasted several minutes, until they finally got away and reclaimed their breath.

While one such horrifying experience is enough for many to cultivate hatred for the jumbos, Sivaganesan’s love for wildlife only soared further. This is despite facing at least three such extremely close shaves with wild tuskers. Hailing from Mayiladuthurai, this 63-year-old wildlife biologist-cum-elephant welfare enthusiast now runs ‘Wildlife and Environment Trust’, an NGO for conservation of wild animals, particularly elephants.

As a member of several captive elephant welfare committees, set up by the state forest department and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department for many districts, Sivaganesan constantly stresses on improving healthcare facilities and living conditions of captive elephants.

The man, who has been working towards the welfare of protected species for the past 40 years, says elephant research and welfare activism were never his career goals initially. “Yet, later on, the exposure I received from the wilderness and my accustoming with pachyderms kindled my interest,” he says.

According to this conservationist who is a post graduate in Wildlife Biology, shelters with vast space and sandy grounds are essential to accommodate captive elephants. “There should be a dedicated veterinary team for each captive jumbo to ensure proper medical care,” adds Sivaganesan, whose consistent efforts have aided in enhancing the living conditions of captive elephants in many districts.

After PG, Sivaganesan joined the Bombay Natural History Society as a junior field biologist in 1983. While sitting across the interview panel, comprising renowned ornithologist Salim Ali among others, little did this youth know that his selection, despite scoring less marks in the written exam, would soon grant him a purpose and alter the very course of his life.