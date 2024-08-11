Kodagu’s monsoon tradition: Ancestral dishes, rituals amidst the rain

MADIKERI: Known to be an agricultural district, farming activities engulf Kodagu during the monsoon months. The chilly weather and hard work in the farmlands demand that one stay healthy, leading to unique dishes being prepared during this period in ancestral times. The indigenous cuisine acts as a natural nutrient supplement, helping the natives maintain body temperature during the chilly and moist weather. While agricultural activities have seen a gradual decline across the district in the recent past, the ancestral fare still make up a large part of the monsoon diet in Kodagu.

The district has a special vibe during the monsoon, and a stroll down any town road introduces one to unique items being sold on the streets. Natives from interior parts of the village turn street vendors and source natural resources available in plenty across the estates and forest fringes of the district, which they sell locally.

The wares vary from the traditionally made bamboo skep (to help clothes dry using charcoal heater) by the roadside in Madikeri, to natural products -- a line of women wearing raincoats selling bamboo shoots, colocasia leaves, crabs, bracken fieldheads and leaves known as Justicia Wynaadensis or ‘maddu thoppu’ during the monsoon months from June to August. These locally sourced items make up for unique dishes that are prepared in all Kodava houses, and are now also being followed by all communities in the district.

“July 15 to August 15 is ‘Kakkada’ month in the Kodava calendar,” explained Ulliyada Dati Poovaiah, ex-president of Kodava Sahitya Academy. This month is synonymous with ‘Ashada’ month for Kannadigas, which is considered inauspicious. As the ancestors were busy with field work during this month, no auspicious events were hosted. Extreme weather conditions with heavy rainfall and gusty winds also stopped people from moving out of the safety of their houses, leading to ‘Kakkada’ month being considered inauspicious for any public or private gatherings.

“Kodagu used to receive the highest rainfall during ‘Kakkada’, yet people had to be involved in paddy cultivation for a living. Nevertheless, to ensure that one stayed healthy during the extreme weather conditions, special dishes found their way to the plate. All the dishes prepared during this month maintain body temperature, even as they keep other diseases, including pneumonia, at bay,” explained Dati.