Kuchipudi prodigy Bhanuja blends tradition and modernity

TIRUPATI: M Bhanuja, a prominent young exponent of Kuchipudi dance, has been captivating audiences since the age of seven. Celebrated for her intricate footwork and expressive abhinaya, Bhanuja’s performances resonate with elegance and authenticity, capturing the essence of the Navarasas.

Bhanuja’s journey in Kuchipudi began under the tutelage of Guru Kalaratna Dr S Usha Rani, a renowned artist and doctorate holder in Kuchipudi from Potti Sriramulu Telugu University.

Born on July 14, 2002, Bhanuja has refined her skills under her guru’s mentorship, contributing significantly to the preservation and proliferation of this classical dance form.

Academically, Bhanuja complements her artistic pursuits with a robust background in Sanskrit literature. She has completed her BA (Hons) and is currently pursuing an MA in Sanskrit Literature at the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.

Her dedication to Kuchipudi has been recognised with numerous accolades, including the ‘Natya Mayuri’ award from Sri Raja Rajeswari Arts Academy in 2013, the ‘Abhinaya Nethri’ title from Swathi Educational Society in 2016, the ‘Stree Shakti Award’ in 2019, and the Abhinaya Natya Ratna Award in 2024 from Abhinaya Arts.

Bhanuja’s performances are not limited to traditional stages. She has been featured on SV Bhakti Channel, notably for her role as Krishna and her solo rendition of all 30 pasurams of Andal’s Thiruppavai.

Her annual contributions to the Goda Kalyanam event by TTD and her appearances at various temple festivals across Andhra Pradesh highlight her dedication to traditional performances.

“From the moment I took my first step in Kuchipudi at the age of seven, I felt a deep connection to this art form. The grace, the rhythm, and the storytelling captivated me entirely. Kuchipudi is not just a dance; it’s a way of life, a tradition that I am honoured to carry forward. Every performance is a journey into the rich tapestry of our heritage, and I am passionate about preserving and sharing this timeless art with others,” said Bhanuja.

Beyond her performances, Bhanuja is committed to education, having taught over 25 students in the past two years through both online and offline classes. Her dedication to teaching underscores her belief in nurturing the next generation of Kuchipudi dancers.