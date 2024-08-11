Wealth creator from farmlands

In the quiet corners of Panbari village, nestled in Assam’s Chirang district, a story of extraordinary resilience and transformation unfolds. Sarbeswar Basumatary, a 62-year-old farmer, embodies the spirit of the proverb ‘If a man works hard, the land will not be lazy.’ His journey from impoverished beginnings to becoming a beacon of progressive farming is a testament to his unyielding spirit and innovative approach to agriculture.
Basumatary’s early years were marked by hardship. Growing up in Panbari, a village on the edge of Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, he faced constant threats to his crops from wild animals. Monkeys, bears, elephants, and boars frequently strayed from the park, wreaking havoc on his fields. The situation seemed nearly hopeless until a series of fortuitous events began to shift the balance in his favour.
In the 1980s and early 1990s, the region was embroiled in political turmoil. The All Bodo Students’ Union’s push for a separate homeland led to encroachments on the park’s land. As the park boundaries receded, Basumatary’s agricultural land, once vulnerable to wildlife incursions, was protected from further destruction. This marked a crucial turning point.
“A man, who had encroached upon 60 bighas of land approached me with a proposal that if I clear the jungle, he would allow me to grow crops on the land for two to three seasons and keep the harvest. I readily agreed, hoping it would help me get out of poverty; he evicted me after I had cleared the forest,” Basumatary recalled.
His transition into farming was not without its challenges. With only a Class 5 education, he had to learn and adapt quickly. His early attempts to expand his farming operations faced obstacles, including betrayal and eviction by those he had trusted. Despite setbacks, he persisted. He began leasing land from other villagers who had abandoned their fields, gradually building a foundation for his agricultural pursuits.
His determination did not go unnoticed. The local agriculture department, impressed by his commitment, provided him with essential training and resources. With a modest grant of `1,700 from the department, Basumatary constructed a fish pond, a venture that would become a cornerstone of his diversified farming method. Additional support came in 2003 from the Bodoland Territorial Council, further bolstering his efforts.
Basumatary’s innovation did not stop at fish farming. Armed with advice from agricultural experts, he incorporated lemon and banana plantations around his fish ponds and established a piggery. The integration of these activities was both practical and beneficial – pig excreta enriched the pond, boosting fish growth, while the plantations provided additional sources of income and resources.
Today, Basumatary’s farm is a thriving testament to his vision and hard work. He owns 38 bighas of agricultural land and runs multiple fish ponds, piggeries, and various plantations. His fields are constantly busy with crops and his team of 15-20 labourers work year-round. The farm is home to a diverse range of produce, including areca nuts, litchis, mangoes, oranges, plums, and guavas.
Reflecting on his past, Basumatary recounts a childhood marked by severe poverty. He and his siblings often worked in others’ homes for meagre wages, barely managing to secure two square meals a day. Despite these hardships, a pivotal moment came when a forest officer, recognising his potential, enrolled him in school. Although his formal education was limited, this early exposure to the wider world was instrumental in shaping his future.
Basumatary’s work ethic took him from Panbari to the dangerous coal mines of Meghalaya, where he laboured for six years. The experiences he gathered during these years contributed to his later success in farming. His approach to agriculture, marked by a relentless drive for improvement and efficiency, is evident in his diverse farming practices and his emphasis on not leaving land fallow.
His innovative methods and significant contributions to agriculture have earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and the ‘Assam Gaurav’, the state’s third highest civilian award.
He currently serves as a member of the Advisory Board of the Fishery Department and Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Sericulture in Chirang. His role as a promoter of a farmer producer company further highlights his commitment to advancing agricultural practices.
Despite his achievements, Basumatary remains humble. He attributes his success not solely to his efforts but to the support of the community, agricultural departments, and everyone who has contributed to his journey. asumatary’s story is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of perseverance and innovation.