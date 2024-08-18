Lavender revolution in J&K: Blooming future for local farmers

JAMMU & KASHMIR: In the heart of the Valley, where the air is crisp and the lush green stretches out as far as the eyes can see, a new colour is blooming upon the landscape – a hue of soothing lavender; the result of a deliberate and strategic move by local farmers, guided by the government, to transform traditional agricultural practices into something more fragrant and profitable.

Lavender farming, once confined to fields in Europe, is now booming in the districts of Reasi, Kathua, and Udhampur. Here, the climate is perfect for cultivating the aromatic herb, with its temperate summers and cool winters.

The success of these endeavours is so promising that the Director of Agriculture, Jammu, S Arvinder Singh Reen, has announced expansion of lavender cultivation in these regions, signaling a new chapter in the agricultural history of the Valley.

Walking through the nascent lavender fields of Reasi, one is immediately struck by the fragrance of transformation. Farmers, who once relied on cultivation of staples like maize and wheat, now tend to rows of lavender plants, their vibrant purple blossoms standing in sharp contrast to the surrounding greenery.

Abdul Rashid’s family has tilled these lands for generations. “At first, we were hesitant,” Rashid admits, his hands rough from years of labor. “Growing lavender seemed a risk, something too foreign for our land. But now, as I see the flowers bloom and the market for lavender grow, I know we made the right choice.”

The rise of lavender farming in J&K is not just about economic gain; it’s about resilience and innovation. Farmers here have faced countless challenges, from political unrest to economic instability. Yet, with introduction of lavender, they have found a way to diversify their incomes and secure their futures. The demand for lavender and its products has seen a steady rise both within and outside the Union Territory.

Recognising this potential, farmers like Rashid have started setting up lavender nurseries, a crucial step in ensuring the sustainability of this new agricultural practice. These nurseries don’t just cater to local demands; they also supply lavender plants to farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and even as far as Meghalaya and Assam. The sight of these nurseries, with carefully tended rows of seedlings, is a testament to the growing confidence and entrepreneurship among local farmers.