Who profits from this not-for-profit?

Far from the madding crowd, in a quiet corner of the woods, with gentle weather and a peaceful life, the dream was to help those around you. Such was the so-called idyllic vision.

Suhas Ramegowda, a former corporate professional with 15 years of experience, said he traded the fast-paced life of Bangalore for the peace of the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu chasing all this.

This wasn't just a change in location but also a shift in purpose. Suhas envisioned a life off-the-grid, as they say.

Even before moving, Suhas and his wife Sunitha claimed they embraced minimalism in Bangalore, reducing their monthly expenses to less than Rs 10,000. This shift towards "doing more with less" eased their transition to rural life, they said.

According to Ramegowdas, their first five years in Nilgiris were dedicated to integrating with the local community and understanding their struggles. Suhas claims to have realised the differences in their experiences, especially regarding livelihood. He and Sunitha decided to leverage their skills to find a solution.

They said they began by upskilling five women in the community but aimed beyond just skill development. They saw the need for market access, leading them to establish a two-pronged approach:

1. Indian Yards Foundation -- A non-profit focusing on upskilling and capacity building for rural women.

2. The Good Doll Pvt. Ltd -- A private company providing a sustainable market for the handcrafted products created by the empowered women.

The Good Doll

"The Good Doll" seemingly reflects the venture's positive impact on artisans, the environment, and children. Unlike typical fashion dolls, the Good Doll aims at celebrating diversity with various skin tones and removable clothing, making them relatable to a wider audience. Each doll comes with a "maker card" featuring the artisan's photo, name, and story, fostering a personal connection between the buyer and the maker.

Environmental Responsibility

Environmental responsibility is also touted as a core principle. The company uses upcycled fabrics to tackle plastic waste in the toy industry, addressing both economic development and environmental concerns. As Suhas, who is also a regular TEDx speaker, says, "We're solving two problems with one effort."

Empowering Women?

Rema IY, a skilled trainer at The Good Doll, recounts meeting Suhas and Sunitha. While her 10,000 rupees monthly earnings are respectable, they fall short of her husband's income. Rema imparts her knowledge to others, earning 40 rupees per completed doll. Completing ten dolls brings their earnings to 400 rupees.

Shakila, a toy maker, joined The Good Doll out of interest. With monthly earnings around 6,000 rupees, she contributes to her family's well-being. The dolls are priced between 500 and 2,000 rupees.

The Business That Grew

The Good Doll generated Rs 75 lakhs in its first year and aims for Rs 2 crore this year. Initially focused on major Indian cities, they are expanding to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata and plan to enter the export market later this year.

However, has this growth reflected within the worker community? The answers from the founders were unclear. Workers, including rural and tribal women, are engaged in piece job work and are not trained to make the dolls in their complete form. This is to keep the trade secret intact and circumvent labor laws, avoiding employee welfare schemes, including leave allowance and medical insurance.

Bhanumathi, another toy maker, said; "There are over 70 workers making dolls. Separate teams handle the body, hair, and dress. A worker earns between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 a month. This helps supplement their family income. However, our remuneration is based on piece jobs delivered, and if we can't deliver, our earnings suffer." Health-related issues contribute to high worker turnover.

The 'Not-for-Profit' Shield

While charities often bring changes to the lives of the underprivileged, there are cases where commercial activities are conducted under the not-for-profit label to forgo complex labor laws and employee welfare schemes, maximizing profit with cheap labor and zero spend on employee welfare.

Many so-called NGOs were recently banned or stripped of their status in India due to scams involving foreign donations and illegal fundraising. The Delhi High Court, earlier in a case hearing, called for tougher licensing norms, saying, "Majority are fraud and merely money-making devices." India currently has about 33 lakh NGOs or CSOs, as per the latest available data.

While The Good Doll model may not necessarily be one of these cases, it can adopt a sustainable business model by retaining its trained workforce and making them part of the growth. This will ensure much-needed social security for these rural women, if not full empowerment as they were promised.