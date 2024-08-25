For an alumnious future

TIRUCHY: In the late 1990s, when the country merely started embracing the possibilities of virtual connectivity, an alumni batch of a higher secondary school in Tiruchy rekindled their friendship through an email group, ahead of switching to WhatsApp messenger a few years later. Within days, around 160 former students of RSK Higher Secondary School on the BHEL Township premises from different walks of life and serving a variety of jobs decided to join hands for a noble cause: Serve the needy.

In 2010, they constituted a group ‘RSK 1987’ and expanded their presence on social media. Seven years later, these former students, a group of like-minded individuals comprising doctors, engineers, businessmen, and media professionals among others, met in person in Chennai. Realising how fortunate they were to grow up without financial troubles, they made up their mind to give something back to society.

That’s when they stumbled upon the idea of ‘RSK Class of 1987 Trust’ – an organisation to care, nourish, educate, empower, and improve the quality of life of those in need. Apart from offering the necessary assistance to students of both government and private schools, the trust also went on to play its part in meeting the requirements of the villages hit by natural calamities.

Initially, the alumni decided to bear the medical expenses of three staff members of their alma mater and contributed Rs 3 lakh towards the educational expenses of the employees’ children. Later on, in 2018, the trust adopted a panchayat union primary school (PUPS) in Thuvakkudi and initiated steps to improve its facilities. They set up smart classrooms and distributed uniforms to the students at a cost of Rs 1 lakh. A year later, they constructed a shelter at a home for the disabled in Irangalur and fixed the damaged roof of a government girls’ higher secondary school for the visually impaired near the Tiruchy MGMGH.