For fearless flight of Sparrows

BIHAR: In the serene corners of Bihar, where the old world charm meets the relentless pace of modernity, a story, both touching and inspirational, unfolds. Amidst the sprawling urban growth of Patna, one man has taken it upon himself to preserve a fragment of our natural heritage — the humble house sparrow. This man is Sanjay Kumar, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer whose passion for conservation has become a beacon of hope for these diminutive creatures.

Sanjay Kumar’s journey into sparrow conservation began with a profound moment of connection. On a blistering June afternoon in 2007, Kumar was drawn into his kitchen by an unusual sound. There, he encountered a sparrow, its tiny form perched anxiously by the tap, desperately trying to drink. The bird’s struggle against the heat, its panting and open beak, touched Kumar deeply. This seemingly trivial encounter with a thirsty sparrow sparked a profound change in Kumar’s life, igniting a mission to protect these birds whose presence had once been ubiquitous in Indian homes but was now fading into memory.

What followed was nothing short of extraordinary. Kumar, who serves as the Deputy Director of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Patna, found his life divided between the demands of his professional role and his burgeoning commitment to sparrow conservation. His dedication transcends traditional conservation efforts. Kumar has devoted countless hours to researching, documenting, and advocating for the house sparrow, a bird now struggling against the tides of urbanization and environmental change. Kumar’s literary contributions are a testament to his commitment.

His trilogy — ’Abhi Main Zinda Hu - Gauraiya’ (2021), ‘O Ri Gauraiya’ (2023), and ‘Aao Gauraiya’ (2024) — reflect his profound engagement with the cause. Each book delves into the life of the sparrow, capturing its charm, its struggles, and the urgent need for conservation. These works are not just books but calls to action, blending scientific insights with heartfelt narratives to inspire readers to join the cause.

In 2016, the Bihar government recognized Kumar’s relentless efforts, honouring him for his contributions to sparrow conservation. This acknowledgment was more than a ceremonial gesture; it was a reflection of the tangible impact of his work. Despite this recognition, Kumar’s resolve has only grown stronger.