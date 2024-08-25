For fearless flight of Sparrows

BIHAR: In the serene corners of Bihar, where the old world charm meets the relentless pace of modernity, a story, both touching and inspirational, unfolds. Amidst the sprawling urban growth of Patna, one man has taken it upon himself to preserve a fragment of our natural heritage — the humble house sparrow. This man is Sanjay Kumar, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer whose passion for conservation has become a beacon of hope for these diminutive creatures.
Sanjay Kumar’s journey into sparrow conservation began with a profound moment of connection. On a blistering June afternoon in 2007, Kumar was drawn into his kitchen by an unusual sound. There, he encountered a sparrow, its tiny form perched anxiously by the tap, desperately trying to drink. The bird’s struggle against the heat, its panting and open beak, touched Kumar deeply. This seemingly trivial encounter with a thirsty sparrow sparked a profound change in Kumar’s life, igniting a mission to protect these birds whose presence had once been ubiquitous in Indian homes but was now fading into memory.
What followed was nothing short of extraordinary. Kumar, who serves as the Deputy Director of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Patna, found his life divided between the demands of his professional role and his burgeoning commitment to sparrow conservation. His dedication transcends traditional conservation efforts. Kumar has devoted countless hours to researching, documenting, and advocating for the house sparrow, a bird now struggling against the tides of urbanization and environmental change. Kumar’s literary contributions are a testament to his commitment.
His trilogy — ’Abhi Main Zinda Hu - Gauraiya’ (2021), ‘O Ri Gauraiya’ (2023), and ‘Aao Gauraiya’ (2024) — reflect his profound engagement with the cause. Each book delves into the life of the sparrow, capturing its charm, its struggles, and the urgent need for conservation. These works are not just books but calls to action, blending scientific insights with heartfelt narratives to inspire readers to join the cause.
In 2016, the Bihar government recognized Kumar’s relentless efforts, honouring him for his contributions to sparrow conservation. This acknowledgment was more than a ceremonial gesture; it was a reflection of the tangible impact of his work. Despite this recognition, Kumar’s resolve has only grown stronger.
He has taken his advocacy further by launching the ‘Save Sparrow’ app, a digital platform designed to mobilise support and disseminate key information about sparrow conservation. The app is an innovative tool that brings together enthusiasts and activists, creating a community dedicated to reversing the decline of house sparrows.
The challenges facing house sparrows are manifold and deeply intertwined with the modern lifestyle. Urbanisation has led to the loss of traditional nesting sites — old buildings with thatched roofs and open courtyards have been replaced by high-rise apartments and sleek office buildings. Kumar observes with a sense of nostalgia how, in the past, courtyards were filled with grains and discarded food, which sparrows would feast upon. Today, these practices have largely vanished, replaced by packaged foods and refrigeration. This shift has deprived sparrows of their primary food sources, pushing them further into decline.
Kumar’s vision extends beyond individual action, to a broader, more systemic approach. He advocates for comprehensive governmental support, including assessment of sparrow populations, provision of food and water resources, and installation of artificial nests. His ideas also encompass aggressive afforestation campaigns to address habitat loss.
Kumar’s approach is one of harmony, envisioning a future where urban development and ecological preservation coexists. He believes with thoughtful planning, cities can be designed to accommodate both the needs of both humans and wildlife sharing these spaces.
The plight of the house sparrow is not confined to India. It is a global issue reflecting a broader environmental crisis. In cities like London and across North America, sparrow populations have dwindled alarmingly. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds in the UK has placed the house sparrow on its Red List, a stark indicator of its declining numbers.
This global context underscores the urgency of Kumar’s work, highlighting that the challenges facing house sparrows are part of a larger pattern of environmental degradation. Yet amid challenges, Kumar remains an undaunted champion. His advocacy extends beyond policy and research, reaching into the daily lives of ordinary people.
Through his writings, his app, and public engagements, Kumar encourages individuals to take small but impactful steps toward sparrow conservation. He promotes the simple act of placing water bowls in balconies, creating makeshift nesting sites, and spreading awareness about the needs of these birds. Kumar believes that collective action can restore the fortunes of sparrows, making their cheerful chirping a common sound once again.
Education and empathy are central to Kumar’s philosophy. He emphasizes the importance of teaching younger generations to appreciate and respect wildlife. In his outreach efforts, Kumar engages with schools and local communities, organizing workshops to create bird feeders and nesting boxes from everyday materials. These activities not only provide practical solutions but also foster a sense of responsibility and care for the environment in young minds. Kumar envisions a future where children grow up with a deep connection to nature, carrying forward the values of conservation and respect for all living beings.
Sanjay Kumar’s story is more than a narrative of one man’s efforts to save a bird; it is a powerful testament to the enduring power of passion and perseverance. His work illustrates how a single individual’s dedication can spark a movement, creating ripples of change that extend far beyond their immediate surroundings. Kumar’s journey is a reminder that each of us has the potential to make a difference, to contribute to the preservation of our natural world in our own way.
In essence, Sanjay Kumar’s mission to save the house sparrow is a celebration of life — an acknowledgment of the intricate balance of our ecosystems and the responsibility we have to maintain it. Through his tireless efforts, Kumar has become a catalyst for change.