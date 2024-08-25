Online trainer’s endeavour to promote Telugu and Tamil

TIRUPATI: From being a regular teacher to emerging as an online language trainer, Asha S has become a glowing example of how modern tools can be used to preserve traditional values and linguistic roots.

Starting her journey as a Telugu and Tamil language trainer, her online classes have been sought after by film stars, the Indian diaspora, and even a former Governor. With a master’s degree in Sociology from Osmania University and a bachelor’s degree in Education, she combines academic rigour with her two decades of diverse experience to teach Telugu and Tamil to students. It’s no wonder her online classes have gained popularity.

In 2014, as metro and Tier-2 cities were undergoing a digital transformation with affordable internet access, she saw a growing need among people who struggled to speak local languages when they migrated to a new place.

“I found many people facing problems speaking the local languages when they migrate to a new place. As technology is improving daily, I thought I would keep up with it,” Asha says. She caters to a diverse range of learners by offering classes in Telugu through English, Tamil through English, and even Telugu through Tamil and Tamil through Telugu. This versatility has enabled her to connect with complete beginners as well as those looking to expand their language repertoire.

“My teaching experience in school was an added advantage as it helped me understand the students’ levels of grasping different concepts,” she says.

Over the past decade, she has taught more than 300 students, including celebrities from the Telugu film industry. Her expertise even caught the attention of Telangana’s former Governor, who enlisted her help in translating speeches.

Many parents of Indian origin, living in various countries worldwide, are increasingly concerned about their children losing touch with their linguistic roots. Asha’s online Telugu and Tamil classes have come as a boon. “It’s heart-warming to see parents so committed to passing on our languages and traditions,” she shares.

Through interactive lessons, storytelling, and discussions about traditions, Asha not only teaches Telugu and Tamil languages but also imparts insights into Indian culture and values.