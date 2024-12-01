Kadapa troupe breathes life into Kolatam

KADAPA: The Savitribai Phule Abhyudaya Mahila Kolatam Troupe, formed with a mission to revive and celebrate India’s fading folk traditions, has secured a place in the prestigious Wonder Book of Records. The group, comprising educated professionals, artists, and enthusiasts, is setting a benchmark for preserving cultural heritage through the art form.

The group was founded by Bandi Mallika, a native of Kurnool, who currently lives in Proddatur. Trained by Kolatam master Sai Bharat, Mallika brought together nearly 400 women, including lecturers, teachers, government employees, and students, to create a dynamic team that celebrates folk artistry.

Kolatam, a traditional Indian stick dance, holds a special place in the country’s cultural history but has been diminishing in prominence. Under Mallika’s leadership, the troupe has performed the artistic dance in prominent places, such as Tamil Nadu’s Arunachalam, where 111 women artistes performed Kolatam for 14 kilometres during a sacred circumambulation event.

Their synchronised movements, accompanied by Annamacharya’s compositions and other devotional songs, earned them accolades, including recognition in the TANA Book of Records and the Bharat Talent Book of World Records.