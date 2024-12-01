Kadapa troupe breathes life into Kolatam

KADAPA: The Savitribai Phule Abhyudaya Mahila Kolatam Troupe, formed with a mission to revive and celebrate India’s fading folk traditions, has secured a place in the prestigious Wonder Book of Records. The group, comprising educated professionals, artists, and enthusiasts, is setting a benchmark for preserving cultural heritage through the art form.
The group was founded by Bandi Mallika, a native of Kurnool, who currently lives in Proddatur. Trained by Kolatam master Sai Bharat, Mallika brought together nearly 400 women, including lecturers, teachers, government employees, and students, to create a dynamic team that celebrates folk artistry.
Kolatam, a traditional Indian stick dance, holds a special place in the country’s cultural history but has been diminishing in prominence. Under Mallika’s leadership, the troupe has performed the artistic dance in prominent places, such as Tamil Nadu’s Arunachalam, where 111 women artistes performed Kolatam for 14 kilometres during a sacred circumambulation event.
Their synchronised movements, accompanied by Annamacharya’s compositions and other devotional songs, earned them accolades, including recognition in the TANA Book of Records and the Bharat Talent Book of World Records.
In June, the troupe further showcased its innovation by presenting a unique Dashavatar-themed Kolatam performance at Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari district. Donning traditional attire and portraying the ten avatars of Vishnu, 222 women captivated audience with their expressive choreography. This performance secured their entry into the Wonders Book of Records, bringing international fame to the troupe.
Mallika, a postgraduate and former school principal, grew up learning classical dance and music. Her passion for traditional arts inspired her to form the troupe, focusing on cultural authenticity rather than commercialisation. Despite stepping away from her teaching career, she continued to teach and choreograph folk and classical performances, inspiring a new generation to embrace their roots.
Mallika’s troupe has performed at numerous spiritual events, including Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, Srikalahasti, and other temples, spreading the message of devotion and heritage. “Our performances are self-funded and dedicated to preserving tradition. We want to inspire others and bring attention to India’s rich folk culture,” she said. Kolatam master Sai Bharat highlighted the cultural significance of folk dances in Indian heritage. The troupe hopes their work will encourage more people to embrace traditional arts and ensure their survival for future generations.