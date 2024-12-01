Vistarakulu tradition empowers tribal women in Andhra's Alluri Sitharama Raju

VISAKHAPATNAM: Harnessing traditional knowledge and sustainable resources, tribal women in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district are turning a long-standing practice into a source of livelihood. Producing and selling “Vistaraku,” eco-friendly dining plates made from Bauhinia Vahlii leaves, locally known as “Addakulu,” the women have found a way to be self-employed while discharging environmental responsibility.

This initiative, supported by the Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) through Van Dhan Vikas Kendra (VDVK), has helped in increasing incomes of tribal communities. Launched in February 2024 by the then Collector Sumit Kumar and ITDA Project Officer (PO) V Abishek, the VDVK Vistharaku Centre at Paderu has brought together women from surrounding villages to make these biodegradable plates and cups.

“Up to 20 women work flexibly, stitching leaves at home or using machinery at the centre, even on Sundays. They decide their schedule on their own,” said DRDA Project Director V Murali.

Currently, 20 women are actively crafting plates and cups, producing around 2,000 pieces daily in five varieties, including thick-lined buffet plates, regular plates, hand-stitched plates, and cups of two sizes.

These women have crafted biodegradable plates for daily use for generations, a skill now adapted for broader markets. “This is something we have always done. Now, it helps us earn a steady income,” said B Santhi, adding that the best leaves are collected in May and June, though off-season leaves are usable if handled carefully. She further noted that they procure leaves from tribals at weekly shandies and occasionally collect them themselves or receive them directly from some collectors.