Youth come together for a pasiyilla Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Oftentimes, vague, directionless ideas end up solidifying over time, imbued with intentionality, becoming larger than life. One such idea has taken root in Tiruppur, turning into a wider institution, covering those abandoned by their families and destitute persons, striving for a pasiyilla Tiruppur.
Created by a few youngsters with a mind to help someone in 2017, the Pasiyilla Tiruppur Charitable Trust, despite not having the privilege of a solid economic foundation, has managed to distribute 3 lakh food packets to the destitute and poor in Tiruppur, solely with the help of sponsors.
P Tamil Selvan (28) of Kovil Vazhi, a postgraduate and founder-director of the trust, lives with his disabled father Palani, mother Geetha, wife Thirukkana and his one-year-old son. Tamil Selvan sustains his family through his online travel booking agency, while his mother is employed at a knitwear manufacturing facility nearby.
“In early 2017, three of my friends and I started the Pasi Tiruppur trust; later, in 2019, we changed the name to Pasiyilla Tiruppur. We became a registered trust in 2021. In the beginning, all we had was the intention to help someone, anyone. We bought food for three destitute persons one day a week, and we gradually increased that number. To achieve this, we began collecting PDS rice from the public, prepared food ourselves and distributed it to those living on the roadside,” says Tamil Selvan.
“Eventually, we expanded our operations, providing more food for more people, two days a week. So many times, we stood right in front of PDS outlets and collected rice from the public there. One time, we got so much rice, we ended up distributing it to the poor,” he adds.
“In 2019, when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down public life, it only accelerated our operations,” he says. “We identified individuals interested in social service and added them to our team. We even converted a van used by the trust into an ambulance with the permission of the district administration, and used it to provide free service to those in need. The ambulance was used extensively during the pandemic,” he recalls.
“Fortunately, in 2020, the number of our sponsors increased and we began feeding about 80 people four days a week at the time. This brought us more attention and further increased sponsor numbers. Currently, we feed about 180-200 destitute and poor people five days a week,” Tamil Selvan says.
Sponsors book dates in advance and, in case they offer food, the trust distributes it, and if they provide cash, food is prepared in-house and distributed and a receipt is issued in the sponsor’s name. They receive donations during weddings, wedding anniversaries and even birthdays of children.
“We accept excess food from wedding halls if it is good. We only distribute food after tasting it and making sure it is edible,” he adds.
Apart from feeding them, the Pasiyilla Tiruppur trust also helps destitute persons get off the roadside and settle in shelters. “We rescue them, cut their hair, give them baths and send them to government or private homes. We have rescued 80 people so far, about 40 have been reunited with their families,” Tamil Selvan says.
Furthermore, the trust also identifies children of single parents who are struggling and helps them with their education. It also provides groceries worth Rs 500 every month to persons with TB and HIV on an as-needed basis.
“We also coordinate medical camps with the help of private hospitals,” he adds.
“We keep moving forward with the aim of doing what we can for those who have nothing,” says Tamil Selvan, with an air of resolve about him, adding that the team will work on expanding the trust further.
