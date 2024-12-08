Youth come together for a pasiyilla Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Oftentimes, vague, directionless ideas end up solidifying over time, imbued with intentionality, becoming larger than life. One such idea has taken root in Tiruppur, turning into a wider institution, covering those abandoned by their families and destitute persons, striving for a pasiyilla Tiruppur.

Created by a few youngsters with a mind to help someone in 2017, the Pasiyilla Tiruppur Charitable Trust, despite not having the privilege of a solid economic foundation, has managed to distribute 3 lakh food packets to the destitute and poor in Tiruppur, solely with the help of sponsors.

P Tamil Selvan (28) of Kovil Vazhi, a postgraduate and founder-director of the trust, lives with his disabled father Palani, mother Geetha, wife Thirukkana and his one-year-old son. Tamil Selvan sustains his family through his online travel booking agency, while his mother is employed at a knitwear manufacturing facility nearby.

“In early 2017, three of my friends and I started the Pasi Tiruppur trust; later, in 2019, we changed the name to Pasiyilla Tiruppur. We became a registered trust in 2021. In the beginning, all we had was the intention to help someone, anyone. We bought food for three destitute persons one day a week, and we gradually increased that number. To achieve this, we began collecting PDS rice from the public, prepared food ourselves and distributed it to those living on the roadside,” says Tamil Selvan.

“Eventually, we expanded our operations, providing more food for more people, two days a week. So many times, we stood right in front of PDS outlets and collected rice from the public there. One time, we got so much rice, we ended up distributing it to the poor,” he adds.