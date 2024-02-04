Rottis pave way for financial freedom

GADAG: It was during the pandemic that Gajendragad taluk set an example by turning daily wage earning women into entrepreneurs, even as people around the world were losing jobs in those two difficult years.

It was the rotti-making business that turned a new leaf for these women labourers. When the pandemic struck, many of these daily wagers had no ways of earning an income. To prevent them from slipping further into penury, zilla and gram panchayat officials introduced them to the Sanjeevini scheme, which helped them get loans on easy terms to set up business.

With the financial lifeline, the women bought flour mills, made rottis and earned money by getting orders with the help of officials. Now, hundreds of women, who have formed groups of 8-10 members, make jowar rottis regularly and sell them in cities and towns.

Initially, some women were sceptical about getting into rotti-making business, thinking that they may not sell their product as every household in villages make rottis every day. Zilla and gram panchayat officials convinced them and told them to get rotti-making machines and flour mill grinders to take up bulk orders.