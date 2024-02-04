Rottis pave way for financial freedom

GADAG: It was during the pandemic that Gajendragad taluk set an example by turning daily wage earning women into entrepreneurs, even as people around the world were losing jobs in those two difficult years.
It was the rotti-making business that turned a new leaf for these women labourers. When the pandemic struck, many of these daily wagers had no ways of earning an income. To prevent them from slipping further into penury, zilla and gram panchayat officials introduced them to the Sanjeevini scheme, which helped them get loans on easy terms to set up business.
With the financial lifeline, the women bought flour mills, made rottis and earned money by getting orders with the help of officials. Now, hundreds of women, who have formed groups of 8-10 members, make jowar rottis regularly and sell them in cities and towns.
Initially, some women were sceptical about getting into rotti-making business, thinking that they may not sell their product as every household in villages make rottis every day. Zilla and gram panchayat officials convinced them and told them to get rotti-making machines and flour mill grinders to take up bulk orders.
The initiative started with a few women and as they started getting bigger orders, more women joined in and turned into entrepreneurs. Today, all these women are sending rottis to many towns and cities. Some women are even sending bulk orders to as far as Bengaluru and other parts of the state.
The initiative first started in Gogeri village when some women got loans under the scheme and purchased flour mill machines. They purchased jowar bags in bulk to be cost effective. They formed a group and started making hundreds of rottis. Now, they all get bulk orders from hotels, khanavalis, dhabas and condiment shops in Gadag and nearby towns.
Some of the women own rotti-making units and earn anywhere between Rs 4,000-6,000 per day. Though they started off with jowar rotti, they have branched out to making pearl millet and ragi rottis and chapatis now.
Sujata Hosamani, a rotti unit owner, says, “We were sitting idle after the pandemic, and we got timely help from zilla panchayat officials in the form of Sanjeevini scheme. We also got funds from self-help groups. We purchased rotti-making machines and flour mill equipment. Now we are supplying jowar rotti, chapatis and ragi rottis to hotels, khanavalis and dhabas of Gajendragad and nearby towns. Many of us still make rottis the traditional way, and do not use machines. We thank zilla and gram panchayat officials for supporting us and encouraging us to become entrepreneurs.”
Gajendragad taluk executive officer D Mohan says, “The scheme helped many women become economically independent in rural areas. Gogeri village’s Jai Shivaji Sanjeevini Women’s Group and others are doing well and they all have become role models for others. Women who were once searching for daily wage jobs are now capable of providing employment to others. We also thank Canara Bank which came forward to help.”
Women praise GP, ZP
Women of Gajendragad taluk praise zilla and gram panchayat officials for their encouragement and support in getting them bank loans, buying equipment and setting up shop. They say the officials helped them overcome the hurdles in getting the loans, which allowed them to set up rotti-making units.
Journey from Rs 8K-9K per month to Rs 6K-8K per day
Many of these women who worked as daily wage labourers used to earn Rs 9,000 per month. With the Sanjeevani scheme, they are now selling thousands of rottis per day and are living a much more affluent life with a daily income of Rs 6,000-8,000. These women are now increasing their teams and are generating employment for many women like them