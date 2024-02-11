Kakatiya-era stepwell being restored to attract tourists

KHAMMAM: An-almost forgotten relic of the bygone Kakatiya era, the Jaffer Well, is set to acquire a new look. The district administration is giving a facelift to the heritage site hoping to attract tourists in droves.

The stepwell was constructed during the Kakatiyan period and a few additions were made later under the rule of the Qutub Shahis and Asaf Jahis. The Kakatiya rulers built the well for use by soldiers and the people who lived nearby.

The Jaffer Well fills up when there is rain and with run-off water from hills. Khammam Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs 50 lakh for restoration works which include the removal of garbage, repairing damaged steps, erecting some structures, and providing lighting to enhance its aesthetic look. Over the years, the well became a garbage dump because no one took any interest in protecting it. Stench used to emanate from it so much so that people in the nearby villages could not even sleep well at night.