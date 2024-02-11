The spiritual journey of tribals in Adilabad

ADILABAD: The lifestyle of tribals in the erstwhile Adilabad district is rich and diverse, deeply rooted in nature, worshipping the forest and preserving the environment. With unique customs and traditions, they maintain their distinctiveness to this day. The tribals’ journey to temples nestled in hills and caves, traversing long distances by foot is a testament to the belief in their traditions.

The ‘Pushya masam’ holds immense significance for the tribal communities in the district, who honour their culture and traditions through various festivals, starting from the Jangu Bhai Jatara to the Nagoba Jatara.

The Nagoba Jatara, which commenced on Thursday night, is the second-largest festival among the tribes. It holds great for the Meshram clan of the Rajgond community in Keslapur village of Indravelli mandal.