The spiritual journey of tribals in Adilabad

ADILABAD: The lifestyle of tribals in the erstwhile Adilabad district is rich and diverse, deeply rooted in nature, worshipping the forest and preserving the environment. With unique customs and traditions, they maintain their distinctiveness to this day. The tribals’ journey to temples nestled in hills and caves, traversing long distances by foot is a testament to the belief in their traditions.
The ‘Pushya masam’ holds immense significance for the tribal communities in the district, who honour their culture and traditions through various festivals, starting from the Jangu Bhai Jatara to the Nagoba Jatara.
The Nagoba Jatara, which commenced on Thursday night, is the second-largest festival among the tribes. It holds great for the Meshram clan of the Rajgond community in Keslapur village of Indravelli mandal.
Every year during the Pushya masam, on the eve of the new moon, the Meshram clan members perform prayers and abhishekam to the deity of snake god with water from the Godavari river. Before the jatara, 70 members of the clan embark on a pilgrimage to fetch water from the Godavari, covering approximately 75 kilometres to Hassan Madugu in Jannaram mandal. The first families of the clan perform abhishekam to the snake god with the Godavari water, officially marking the beginning of the jatara.
About 2,500 Meshram families gather before the festival to spend a week offering prayers. Newly married women visit the temple, where community elders teach them how to perform pujas and follow other customs.