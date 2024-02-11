Zilla Parishad High School is leading a silent eco-revolution

KAMAREDDY: While Generation Alpha, those born between 2010 and now, is one of the firsts to have unfettered access to streaming platforms and remote learning, it is also one of the firsts to feel the catastrophic effects of climate change. Like its predecessors, newly turned 13- and 14-year-olds are taking to social media platforms to share memes on making sense of the world during the pandemic, reality TV and the need for environmental consciousness.

Believing in the age-old adage that ‘children are our best hope’, the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in the tranquil Mandapur village of Bibipet mandal has embarked on a mission that transcends the boundaries of textbooks and classrooms, inspiring both students and villagers alike with their dedication to biodiversity conservation.

Three years ago, a team of faculty, led by former school headmaster P Srinivas and teachers K Krishana, P Babu, Dileep Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Vijayanand Reddy, came up with a plan to encourage students to embrace eco-friendly practices and delve into the wonders of nature. Their plan was field trips.