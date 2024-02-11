Zilla Parishad High School is leading a silent eco-revolution

KAMAREDDY: While Generation Alpha, those born between 2010 and now, is one of the firsts to have unfettered access to streaming platforms and remote learning, it is also one of the firsts to feel the catastrophic effects of climate change. Like its predecessors, newly turned 13- and 14-year-olds are taking to social media platforms to share memes on making sense of the world during the pandemic, reality TV and the need for environmental consciousness.
Believing in the age-old adage that ‘children are our best hope’, the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in the tranquil Mandapur village of Bibipet mandal has embarked on a mission that transcends the boundaries of textbooks and classrooms, inspiring both students and villagers alike with their dedication to biodiversity conservation.
Three years ago, a team of faculty, led by former school headmaster P Srinivas and teachers K Krishana, P Babu, Dileep Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Vijayanand Reddy, came up with a plan to encourage students to embrace eco-friendly practices and delve into the wonders of nature. Their plan was field trips.
For the students of Classes 9 and 10, the open terrains, the green expanse and the mellifluous call of birds of the Kawal Tiger Reserve Forest, Pakala Biodiversity Park and other national parks or reserve forests in Telangana and Karnataka were a welcome break from the interiors of a classroom. Venturing into the depths of forest areas, these young minds soaked in the intricacies of birdwatching and ecosystem dynamics, guided by forest officials, biology teachers and wildlife enthusiasts.
As the winter season descended upon Mandapur, the students embarked on weekly bird walks every Friday, documenting bird sightings with the aid of the eBird app.
They recorded over 1230 species. These students learnt about bird movements, documented numerous bird species migrating to Mandapur’s local tanks from distant regions such as Western Siberia, Europe, and Southern Europe, as well as from beyond the Himalayas, and noted that the rich avian diversity was attracted by the shallow lands, minimal human activity, low temperatures, abundant grass, and water bodies with optimal moisture levels.
‘Alarming situation’
One of the students, Pavan Kumar says that out of the total 1,237 bird species observed, 200 varieties are now endangered. In Telangana alone, there are currently 437 bird species visible. He underscores the importance of prioritising eco-friendly practices to ensure the protection of birds and asks if we will take the steps necessary to safeguard the habitats of endangered species.
An exhibit by Ch Sai Krish of Class 10 and Ch Srinidhi of Class 9 displaying how learning about nature increases awareness was selected for the national science exhibition. This also included a section on how individuals can effect changes in their surroundings. One of the teachers started the biodiversity study project to raise awareness among villagers, aiming to protect birds and curb poaching and hunting activities. These efforts have led to a decline in bird hunting in Mandapur and its surrounding villages.
Impressed by the school’s initiatives, district collector Jitesh V Patil recommended the launch of an ornithology certificate course for students. Currently, eight students have enrolled in the course, attending 13 Zoom classes and interacting with subject experts in preparation for the examination.
The students are optimistic about achieving more remarkable feats in the days ahead. Meanwhile, school headmaster Saraiah is devising plans to continue and expand the programme, aiming to inspire more students starting from the next academic year.