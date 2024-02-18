A creche for policewomen with tiny tots in Aurangabad

BIHAR: Around two months ago, the inauguration of a day-care facility at the police lines in Aurangabad brought with it a much-needed initiative. The women constables no longer had to worry about their children at work; they could be left in the safe hands of a reliable few.

Situated in Aurangabad police lines, the crèche caters to 15 children of married women constables posted in the district. With the facility, most women police personnel of this South Bihar district, who found it challenging to balance the duties as a mother and a police constable, are a reassured lot. Under the strict supervision of female constables, the babies are cared for efficiently in the ‘Palna Ghar’ that remains open between 9 am and 5 pm 24x7.

While returning home from work, the mothers collect their kids. At times, when the work keeps them away for longer hours, cops will have to take care of their babies. “The benefits of ‘Palna Ghar’ are many. The women constables can perform their duties without worrying about the children. Moreover, babies’ safety is paramount,” revealed another constable, Kundan Kumari.

“It’s a boon in disguise for female constables posted in the district,” a female constable Ravinta Kumari said.