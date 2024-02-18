A creche for policewomen with tiny tots in Aurangabad

BIHAR: Around two months ago, the inauguration of a day-care facility at the police lines in Aurangabad brought with it a much-needed initiative. The women constables no longer had to worry about their children at work; they could be left in the safe hands of a reliable few.
Situated in Aurangabad police lines, the crèche caters to 15 children of married women constables posted in the district. With the facility, most women police personnel of this South Bihar district, who found it challenging to balance the duties as a mother and a police constable, are a reassured lot. Under the strict supervision of female constables, the babies are cared for efficiently in the ‘Palna Ghar’ that remains open between 9 am and 5 pm 24x7.
While returning home from work, the mothers collect their kids. At times, when the work keeps them away for longer hours, cops will have to take care of their babies. “The benefits of ‘Palna Ghar’ are many. The women constables can perform their duties without worrying about the children. Moreover, babies’ safety is paramount,” revealed another constable, Kundan Kumari.
“It’s a boon in disguise for female constables posted in the district,” a female constable Ravinta Kumari said.
Mostly, children in the age group of one year to five years are sent to the creche, which is equipped with preparatory school facilities as well. Right from providing milk to giving tuition, everything is done by the female constables on duty at the creche free of cost. “They attend to babies at creche like mothers,” another female constable said.
As doctors are available at police lines, they often visit ‘Palna Ghar’ for health check-ups of these babies. CCTVs have been installed to keep a close watch on the activities of the babies and the constable deputed there. In addition, senior officers visit the creche twice daily to ensure everything is correct.
The idea to open a creche occurred to the young IPS officer when she encountered several women constables who narrated their woes while performing duties several kilometres away from their homes and keeping their babies with family acquaintances or maidservants at home.