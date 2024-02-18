Meet Chandan Nayal: The son of the mountains

UTTARAKHAND: Thirty-year-old Chandan Singh Nayal is a living example of environmental protection. Hailing from the village of Tok Chama in the Okhalkanda block of Nainital district, his commitment to ecological preservation is exceptional.

After obtaining a diploma in engineering, instead of pursuing a career in that field, Chandan Nayal took up the cause of environmental conservation.

In the past ten years, he has planted over 60,000 trees. With the help of youth and women’s support groups, Chandan is developing mixed forests on four hectares of land in his village.

For tree planting, he prepares around 40,000 plants in his nursery every year and has distributed 83,000 plants to people so far. He has devoted his life to preserving trees and has donated his body to Haldwani Medical College. Speaking to this newspaper, Nayal expressed, “By donating my body, I aim to ensure that even after my passing, not a single tree is felled for my last rites.”

Chandan said, “In the last ten years, by constructing more than 6,000 micro check dams and through rainwater harvesting, my team and local villagers have helped revive dried-up water sources, trees, and forests.”

Hailing from Okhalkanda, he relocated to Ramnagar to pursue his studies under the guidance of his uncle. He later obtained a diploma in engineering from Lohaghat and subsequently served as a teacher in Rudrapur for some time.