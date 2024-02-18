Vijayawada woman empowers marginalised children

Jones receives significant support from her family members, particularly her brother Prabhakar Manikonda in South Africa and her sister Sheeba Vinodh Kanpala in Singapore. Additionally, philanthropists such as the John and Blessy Wesly couple and chartered accountant Sri Lakshmi Pinnamaneni, among others, have contributed to meet monthly expenses.

Identifying 18 marginalised communities, including Yanadi, Erukala, Vaddera, Jangamdevara, Muttarasi, Sugali, and Koya, residing in unsanitary conditions, Jones endeavours to provide genuine support to their children.

Many of these children lack Aadhar cards and fear humans. Some even resort to eating rats due to extreme hunger. Manikonda’s Adarsha Education Centres have positively impacted over 6,000 children, while her programmes have reached more than 10,000 beneficiaries, providing support and offering tuition, sports, and nutrition programmes.