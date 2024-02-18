Vijayawada woman empowers marginalised children

VIJAYAWADA : Jones Manikonda, a 50-year-old social activist serves as a beacon of compassion and community support in her hometown. Born and raised in the heart of Vijayawada, Jones is dedicated to improving the lives of marginalised individuals, especially children facing educational disparities and challenges.
With postgraduate degrees in Sociology, Education and Counselling Psychology, Jones began her career as a lecturer in education, teaching philosophy and psychology. Jones oversees 60 evening tuition centres, known as Adarsh Education Centres, across the Telugu states.
Numerous children are denied access to basic education and essential identity cards. Unable to run the family, some poor parents subject their children to abuse . The dire state in which these vulnerable children live deeply bothers me.
Jones Manikonda, social activist
Of these, 22 are situated in Krishna district, including 13 in Vijaywada. Additionallym four centres are located in Visakhapatnam, three in Hyderabad, four in Ongole and others in various areas. Managing all centres, she supervises 48 teachers and receives assistance from nearly 13 volunteers. Her monthly expenditure for this cause amounts to about Rs 1.5 lakh.
Jones receives significant support from her family members, particularly her brother Prabhakar Manikonda in South Africa and her sister Sheeba Vinodh Kanpala in Singapore. Additionally, philanthropists such as the John and Blessy Wesly couple and chartered accountant Sri Lakshmi Pinnamaneni, among others, have contributed to meet monthly expenses.
Identifying 18 marginalised communities, including Yanadi, Erukala, Vaddera, Jangamdevara, Muttarasi, Sugali, and Koya, residing in unsanitary conditions, Jones endeavours to provide genuine support to their children.
Many of these children lack Aadhar cards and fear humans. Some even resort to eating rats due to extreme hunger. Manikonda’s Adarsha Education Centres have positively impacted over 6,000 children, while her programmes have reached more than 10,000 beneficiaries, providing support and offering tuition, sports, and nutrition programmes.
Speaking to TNIE, Jones expressed her concern, stating, “Those who are marginalised and excluded from society should be integrated into the mainstream. This includes access to education, healthcare, and social benefits. Many areas lack basic services, and numerous children are denied access to education and essential documents like Aadhar cards. Unable to run the family, some parents subject their children to abuse. The dire conditions in which these marginalised children live deeply bothers me.”
Jones also empowers women through skill training and awareness campaigns, distributes used clothes, promotes value education, conducts literacy initiatives for illiterate adults, and organises adolescent education and women’s hygiene programmes.
Reflecting on her mission, Jones shared, “My dream is to see children well-nourished, attending school, and leading safe, fulfilling lives. I am working towards this goal with my limited means and a passion for service.”