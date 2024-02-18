Vizag septuagenarian wins gold at international Yoga Championship

VISAKHAPATNAM : Kakarla Uma Maheswara Rao from Visakhapatnam won a gold medal at the International Yoga Championship held in Sri Lanka on February 10. The event, organised by the Yoga Federation of Asia, witnessed the participation of 300 contestants from nearly seven countries.

The 73-year-old’s triumph is particularly noteworthy, as he emerged victorious in the 50+ category, making him the oldest participant among the 300 contenders.

Reflecting on his achievement, he expressed profound satisfaction. “I feel very contented to participate in such competitions and win medals. This not only brings recognition to me but also helps me maintain good physical and mental health.” Acknowledging his outstanding contribution to the field of yoga, Rao was honoured with the prestigious ‘Yogacharya’ award by Radha Krishna, chairman and president of the National Yoga Association of India and the Yoga Federation of Asia.

Rao’s journey in the realm of yoga has been marked by consistent success. “Battling a severe migraine in 1992, I participated in a 15-day yoga camp where I learned different yoga asanas and received advice on maintaining a proper diet. Surprisingly, my migraine vanished with time. This experience remains a significant source of motivation to me to reintegrate yoga into my daily routine,” Rao asserted.