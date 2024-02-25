Pune's trailblazer: Meghna Sakpal becomes city's first female firefighter

MAHARASHTRA : In the heart of Pune’s bustling streets, amidst the clang of bells and the rush of traffic, there stands a beacon of resilience and determination. Meghna Mahendra Sakpal (26), with fire in her soul, has defied the odds and etched her name in the annals of history as the city’s first female firefighter.
The journey to this moment wasn’t paved with petals; it was a path riddled with obstacles, each one a test of Meghna’s unwavering resolve. With a spirit unyielding, she faced every trial head-on, refusing to bow to the whispers of doubt and uncertainty.
The recent recruitment drive by the Pune Municipal Corporation saw 167 hopefuls vying for the esteemed title of fire-fighter. Among them, Meghna stood tall, the lone woman amidst a sea of men, proving that strength knows no gender.
But Meghna’s tale of triumph isn’t merely about passing tests; it’s a saga of perseverance and familial support. Recounting her earlier attempt in Mumbai, where she faltered in the ground test, Meghna shares a journey fuelled by her father’s unwavering belief in her potential. “Failure didn’t dim my spirit; it ignited a fire within me,” she shares with a sparkle in her eyes.
From the tender age of childhood dreams, Meghna’s heart beat to the rhythm of fire fighting. Her grandfather, Sadashiv B Sakpal retired as a fire-fighter and father Mahindra S Sakpal followed in his footsteps. Inspired by the uniform worn proudly by her grandfather and father, she held onto her aspiration with an iron grip, her determination never wavering."
“I was fascinated by the uniform of fire-fighters. As a child, I had no idea whether it was a male-dominated field or whether there would be a lot of hardship in it. My only dream was to be a fire-fighter and wear the uniform that my grandfather and father wore to work. I held it close to my heart; that uniform eluded me, but I never lost sight of my dream. Today, I am on top of the world and don’t know how to express it,” Meghna says, her eyes beaming.
The road to realisation was paved with challenges, each one a test of her mettle. Yet, armed with determination and an unyielding spirit, Meghna forged ahead, enrolling in the Maharashtra Fire Service Course (MFSC) after completing her commerce degree. “The MFSC program me wasn’t just a training ground; it was a crucible where dreams were forged into reality,” she recalls.
Unfortunately, the pandemic necessitated the cancellation of her training. Despite the lengthy hiatus, she remained resolute and persisted. She resumed training in November 2022.
The trials of physical fitness posed a formidable obstacle, yet Meghna refused to succumb to despair. She says after joining the MFSC program, she realised that becoming a fire-fighter would not be easy. “On the first day of training, I was asked to run 5 km. I failed to do it on time. Throughout school and college, I never engaged in any form of exercise. With no sports background, physical fitness became a major issue for me. During first week of training, I doubted whether I could complete it. I experienced a lot of pain and cramps, and my body wasn’t cooperating with the rigorous training. However, despite all the hardships, I was determined to succeed. I was prepared to face all the tough challenges in training,” she recounts.
As Meghna basks in her glory , she extends encouragement to girls everywhere, urging them to chase their dreams with unbridled passion. “Let us rise above the whispers of doubt and the shadows of fear. For within each of us lies the power to shatter ceilings and redefine limits,” she says.