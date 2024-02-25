Pune's trailblazer: Meghna Sakpal becomes city's first female firefighter

MAHARASHTRA : In the heart of Pune’s bustling streets, amidst the clang of bells and the rush of traffic, there stands a beacon of resilience and determination. Meghna Mahendra Sakpal (26), with fire in her soul, has defied the odds and etched her name in the annals of history as the city’s first female firefighter.

The journey to this moment wasn’t paved with petals; it was a path riddled with obstacles, each one a test of Meghna’s unwavering resolve. With a spirit unyielding, she faced every trial head-on, refusing to bow to the whispers of doubt and uncertainty.

The recent recruitment drive by the Pune Municipal Corporation saw 167 hopefuls vying for the esteemed title of fire-fighter. Among them, Meghna stood tall, the lone woman amidst a sea of men, proving that strength knows no gender.

But Meghna’s tale of triumph isn’t merely about passing tests; it’s a saga of perseverance and familial support. Recounting her earlier attempt in Mumbai, where she faltered in the ground test, Meghna shares a journey fuelled by her father’s unwavering belief in her potential. “Failure didn’t dim my spirit; it ignited a fire within me,” she shares with a sparkle in her eyes.

From the tender age of childhood dreams, Meghna’s heart beat to the rhythm of fire fighting. Her grandfather, Sadashiv B Sakpal retired as a fire-fighter and father Mahindra S Sakpal followed in his footsteps. Inspired by the uniform worn proudly by her grandfather and father, she held onto her aspiration with an iron grip, her determination never wavering."