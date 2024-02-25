Tamil Nadu: A haven for kids with special needs

COIMBATORE : Like most mothers, Gayathri Sampath was shattered when she her daughter was diagnosed with quadriplegic paralysis. She felt like her dreams had crumbled at once, drowning her in a sea of despondency.

However, she did not get bogged down by the heartbreak and did not think twice before embarking on a journey with her daughter. She resigned from her job to dedicate herself fully to the child’s well-being. She sought the best medical care available for her.

Amidst challenges, she found solace and guidance in experts like Dr Deepa Subramaniam, who helped her navigate the complexities of caring for a special child. Armed with knowledge and determination, Gayathri decided to extend support to other children facing similar challenges.

In 2016, she came across Nithilyam Special School and Adelaide Rehabilitation Center (NISSARC), which provided a haven for children with special needs. What began with just three children, including her own daughter, Gayathri and her team embarked on a transformative journey by offering therapy, education and hope to those who need it most. The team comprises a physiotherapist, a special educator and a caretaker.

“The impact of my work became evident in 2017 when a child, previously unable to walk, took first steps - a moment of triumph that made me committed even further. Through dedicated efforts, the number of children increased significantly, ranging between 20 and 40. A transportation service for these children was set up with the generous assistance of the Lions Club and Rotary Club of Spectrum,” she said.

Over the years, NISSARC grew, with the generosity of anonymous donors who even donated a one-acre plot of land at Sokkampalayam at Annur in 2020, where a new school was built. She also thanked the assistance of companies.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Gayathri ensured that therapy and support continued for children with autism, recognising the vital role it played in their development. Her dedication did not stop there, as she conducted a free medical camp four times in the name of Virutcham for special children and differently-abled children every year with the help of the Indian Medical Association.

“In addition to regular education, I believed in empowering special children to become self-reliant. Therefore, I decided to offer life skills training along with an arts and crafts curriculum, which is a stress buster for special children, free of cost in the last year. After receiving training from our special educators, a student named A Yokeshkannan with drawing skills began earning recognition and income through his artwork. We started to promote his exhibits. At a competition organised by the United School Organisation, he displayed remarkable drawing skills and was honoured with ‘Special Mention Award’. The news of his achievement quickly spread on the internet,” she said.