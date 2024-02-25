Tamil Nadu: A haven for kids with special needs

COIMBATORE : Like most mothers, Gayathri Sampath was shattered when she her daughter was diagnosed with quadriplegic paralysis. She felt like her dreams had crumbled at once, drowning her in a sea of despondency.
However, she did not get bogged down by the heartbreak and did not think twice before embarking on a journey with her daughter. She resigned from her job to dedicate herself fully to the child’s well-being. She sought the best medical care available for her.
Amidst challenges, she found solace and guidance in experts like Dr Deepa Subramaniam, who helped her navigate the complexities of caring for a special child. Armed with knowledge and determination, Gayathri decided to extend support to other children facing similar challenges.
In 2016, she came across Nithilyam Special School and Adelaide Rehabilitation Center (NISSARC), which provided a haven for children with special needs. What began with just three children, including her own daughter, Gayathri and her team embarked on a transformative journey by offering therapy, education and hope to those who need it most. The team comprises a physiotherapist, a special educator and a caretaker.
“The impact of my work became evident in 2017 when a child, previously unable to walk, took first steps - a moment of triumph that made me committed even further. Through dedicated efforts, the number of children increased significantly, ranging between 20 and 40. A transportation service for these children was set up with the generous assistance of the Lions Club and Rotary Club of Spectrum,” she said.
Over the years, NISSARC grew, with the generosity of anonymous donors who even donated a one-acre plot of land at Sokkampalayam at Annur in 2020, where a new school was built. She also thanked the assistance of companies.
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Gayathri ensured that therapy and support continued for children with autism, recognising the vital role it played in their development. Her dedication did not stop there, as she conducted a free medical camp four times in the name of Virutcham for special children and differently-abled children every year with the help of the Indian Medical Association.
“In addition to regular education, I believed in empowering special children to become self-reliant. Therefore, I decided to offer life skills training along with an arts and crafts curriculum, which is a stress buster for special children, free of cost in the last year. After receiving training from our special educators, a student named A Yokeshkannan with drawing skills began earning recognition and income through his artwork. We started to promote his exhibits. At a competition organised by the United School Organisation, he displayed remarkable drawing skills and was honoured with ‘Special Mention Award’. The news of his achievement quickly spread on the internet,” she said.
“After witnessing his exceptional drawing skills, a textile company based in Bengaluru reached out to us. They expressed their interest in three of his drawings, which included an eagle, a lion and a flower. The company utilised the drawing for their saree design,” she recalled.
“Programmes like ‘Chithram Pesuthadi’ have flourished, providing avenues for children to showcase their talents and abilities. To accommodate this initiative, we have allocated a dedicated open space for giving training to others at free of cost on the school premises with help from Inner Wheel Club functionaries Kavitha Ramesh and Padma Balamurugan,” she said.
Furthermore, she has organised ABLEity - a platform for individuals with disabilities to showcase their abilities- on four separate occasions. The programme includes categories such as dance, vocal music, instrumental music, recitation and other talents. During the programme, they teach Mandala Art, Lippan Art, Tanjore painting, modern wall painting, texture art, wall murals, acrylic painting, pencil portraits, skill packet models, and terracotta jewellery. With the help of architect and art and craft trainer S Harshini, who is employed at the school, children with autism are nurtured and empowered to express themselves through art and crafts.
Speaking to TNIE, Harshini said, “When teaching arts and crafts, it typically takes 10 to 15 days to understand their unique way of thinking. To discover their talents, I start by teaching them basic arts and crafts techniques, and after some time, I can determine their level of interest through these activities.”
Gayathri’s journey is a testament to the power of love, resilience, and community support. Her tale is one of profound love and unveiling determination. Through her tireless efforts, she has not only changed the lives of countless children, but has also inspired a movement towards exclusivity and empowerment. She continues to pave the way for a brighter future and stands as a symbol of hope and possibility for all.
