Couple’s 18-year walk down the ‘service’ road

For the past 18 years, this couple, who are now in their late sixties, spent a lion’s share of their lives visiting places where underprivileged communities wrestle with survival. “Inadequate access to food, shelter, sanitation, health, and education are the primary issues. I try to extend my support to them. My contribution isn’t solely focussed on my individual efforts; instead it represents a collaborative endeavour involving social activists across the state,” says JP, who had once harboured a childhood goal of pursuing a career in painting. Unfortunately, things did not fall in place as he failed to secure admission in his dream college, and his life took a new turn altogether after he joined Ashok Leyland, where he found a group of individuals who all shared an interest in altruism.