18-year-old NRI’s commitment to societal service bags scholarship

Sravan resides with his parents Vijay Kumar, a businessman, and Dr Lavanya, an anesthesiologist. His elder sister Sruthi is currently pursuing a career in medicine. Speaking about the achievements of Sravan, his uncle, K Rajasekhara Rao, Director of Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada said, “Sravan, a top-performing student and skilled soccer player, consistently ranks in the top 5 of his class. Beyond academics and sports, he actively contributes to societal improvement. Sravan’s remarkable achievements and deep love for India and its culture are commendable”.