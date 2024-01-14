Direct action: Caste violence out, government jobs in

Born into a family with 10 children, Sivaraman is the only one who passed Class 12 among his siblings. After completing his schooling in 2003, he worked as a load man in Tirunelveli for seven years. In 2010, after finishing a BBA course through distance mode, he began preparing for the railways exam and got the job in 2013. Subsequently, he cleared TNPSC group 4 in 2014 and joined as a junior assistant at Thoothukudi Additional District Court. After clearing the VAO exam in 2015, he also passed group 2 (non-interview post) but he dropped the offer since he was posted to Chennai. “Since I prepared for these exams all on my own without attending coaching centres, I take classes for free, for the welfare of students,” he says.