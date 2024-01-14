How Tadkal ryots are saving money and soil with zero tillage

Experts say that despite India being an agricultural economy, little attention is being paid to the issue of soil degradation, which is primarily caused by soil erosion. Reports say that around 30% of soil in the country has been degraded, which, experts believe, could have catastrophic repercussions soon. This issue is exacerbated by the fact that climate change continues to wreak havoc on crop yield across the world and farmers in the state constantly complain of not having enough labourers to prepare the land for sowing.