Law teacher fights odds in Tamil Nadu, NETs her goal

CHENNAI: While the classroom of a Chennai school in 2008 was filled with the chatter and guffaws of students, in one corner of the room sat a teenager sorely desolated. She chose to remain outside the bustles. Rather than sharing laughter with friends, she had mostly been laughed at by them.

M Mahesha Riti could not avoid noticing that people looked at her differently ever since she hit puberty. While the physical changes of her peers were as per the basic theories taught in their biology class, Mahesha’s were unrelated to her sex assigned at birth. Though Mahesha embraced her identity without major hassles, those around her found it a hard row to hoe.

Realising that even her parents are not able to understand the changes, Mahesha sought refuge at grandmother’s home in the same city during her college years. After graduation in English Literature, she was redirected to the field of law by her parents. Today, the 30-year-old, without any second thoughts, says that joining LLB was one of the best decisions of her life.