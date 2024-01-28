Telangana school shapes minds of Gen Next using Artificial Intelligence

ADILABAD: Contrary to beliefs that the revolution is just starting, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly common in our lives — be it in terms of personalised recommendations on popular OTT platforms, voice assistants, fraud detection or medical analysis. Experts believe that children are one of the biggest stakeholders in this new-age transformation and exhort that the future generation be made aware of its advantages, possibilities and flaws.

In a giant leap towards digital inclusivity, the Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS) in Maskapur village under Kanapur mandal of Nirmal district introduced computer education for students from Classes 7 to 10 last week. Apart from providing basic digital literacy, the course also includes cutting-edge technologies such as AI. For this, a laboratory with 10 computers has been set up with the help of the Nobel Education Empowerment Society (NEES), an organisation aimed at social development.

Speaking to TNIE, headmaster Narender says there are 750 students in the school but they didn’t have access to any computer or internet. “However, due to the efforts of district officials and NEES, the situation has improved considerably. The students are enthusiastically taking part in learning the fundamentals of computers and other courses such as AI while the teachers are guiding them through the process,” he adds.