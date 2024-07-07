Tanuku girl fulfils father’s Olympic vision

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Dandi Jyotika Sri, a 24-year-old from Tanuku in West Godavari district, will be representing the country in the Paris Olympics 2024. Jyotika Sri, who dreamt of becoming a doctor, has been a sports enthusiast from her school days. However, she decided to pursue a career in sports during her graduation. She is a part of the Indian women 4x400 metres relay team which will participate at the Paris Olympics which are scheduled to begin from July 26.

Speaking to TNIE, Jyotika said, “I am investing all my strength and resources to win a gold medal for the country in 4x400 relay and bring laurels to the nation.” Born on July 16, 2000, Jyothika completed her schooling at Montessori High School in Tanuku, Intermediate and graduation in Vijayawada. Her father, Dandi Srinivasa Rao, is also a bodybuilder who nudged her into the sports arena.

Jyotika told TNIE that her father stopped being a bodybuilder to start a business in order to support the family. “He is a sports enthusiast and it is his encouragement that led me to where I am today. He told me that he would take care of everything while I concentrate on my sports career and fulfil my family’s Olympics dream.”

Srinivasa Rao told TNIE, that he always dreamt of seeing his daughter representing the country in the Olympics, and added, “I have two daughters and no sons. But I brought them up as good sportspersons. Jyotika is a bright student who got 97 per cent in her SSC exams. She is keen on pursuing athletics. So I encouraged her in athletics.”