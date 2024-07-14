Four-month-old makes it to Noble books of world records in Telangana

JAGTIAL: A four-month-old has etched her name in the Noble Book of World Records due to her ability to recognise 135 flashcards, including birds, animals, fruits, vegetables, colours, alphabets and shapes.

A live recording of Marishetti Ayraa, the daughter of Mahender and Mounika, residents of Sirikonda of Kathalapur mandal, was submitted to the Noble Book of World Records. Its representatives, after careful examination, recognised her achievement as a new world record, and her name was registered in the Noble Book of World Records for her extraordinary ability to recognise flashcards at such a young age.

Upon receiving the certificate, Ayraa’s parents proudly announced the news to the media. Her mother, Mounika, revealed that Ayraa began practising with flashcards when she was just three months old.