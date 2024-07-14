Kurnool couple transforms lives of orphans through selfless service

KURNOOL: In Kurnool, a middle-aged couple, Vijay Kumar and Padma, have become a symbol of hope and compassion through their selfless service. Their social organisation, Keerthana Anadha Saranalayam (Orphans’ Home), has transformed into a sanctuary for orphans and impoverished children since its establishment in 2010.

This Saranalayam, located at Venkataramana Colony near Ameena Abbash Nagar Rythu Bazar, offers free food, accommodation, education, and clothing to children aged six to 18 years. Treating the orphan girls aged 18 and above as their own daughters, the couple also arranges marriages covering all wedding expenses, from attire to the ceremony, ensuring the girls step into their new lives with confidence and happiness.

Over 200 children have benefited from the home, including five women who have married with the couple’s support.

Initially, Vijay and Padma provided meals to homeless children. Recognising the need for a broader mission, they expanded their efforts with a vision to uplift the underprivileged. Today, they serve nutritious meals to over 50 children daily and ensure that no child goes to bed hungry.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijay Kumar recounted the inspiration behind their mission.