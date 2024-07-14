Rising from ruin

GUJARAT: In October 5th, 1968, in the vibrant district of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Deepakbhai Shah was born into a close-knit family, the second of four siblings. His early years were filled with the warmth of familial bonds and the promise of a bright future. Pursuing education diligently, Deepakbhai earned a B.Com degree and ventured into business with hope and ambition. However, fate had other plans.

March 9th, 2002, marks a pivotal day in Deepakbhai’s life—a severe accident left him physically impaired, confining him to bed for an unyielding six years. The fall from a height of five to six feet during a home renovation resulted in a critical spinal injury, rendering him numb from the waist down. This life-changing moment came amidst the chaos of the Godhra riots, further complicating access to immediate medical care.

Recalling the incident, Deepakbhai shared, “Renovation was underway at my home. I climbed onto the roof to check the water tank, and suddenly, my footing slipped. I fell hard, and in an instant, my life changed. I tried to rise, but my body refused to respond. Hours passed without sensation below my waist.”

The accident’s timing was cruel. Amid curfews and riots, Deepakbhai’s brother, a doctor, managed to secure police permission to transport him to a larger hospital. Basic treatments revealed the devastating truth—a critical fracture in his lumbar vertebra. The operation that followed was fraught with uncertainty, with no guarantee of recovery.

Yet, Deepakbhai’s spirit remained unbroken. Post-surgery, he embarked on a grueling journey of physiotherapy, facing financial strains and an uncertain prognosis. “Tears streamed down my face as I began physiotherapy, uncertain about funding and my ability to manage it,” he recalled. Six years of relentless effort, aided by calipers, enabled him to stand and take tentative steps forward.