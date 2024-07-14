The forest brigade

CUTTACK: The outskirts of Cuttack city is witnessing a unique green revolution. With fast-paced expansion of the city and urbanisation of its periphery, the region has been turning into concrete landscapes with barren surroundings due to mindless cutting down of trees. But today, a transformation is setting in. It is now home to at least four mini forests that have not only helped restore the green cover to some extent but are also providing a source of earning to the locals.

It all started from Sainda Nachhipur, a riverside village about 10 km from Cuttack city. The men behind were Basudev Patra, a loco pilot in Indian Railways, and his band of volunteers. Almost a decade back, Patra, seeing the rapid denudation of the village periphery ventured to start planting saplings in the village under Urali gram panchayat on his own. He also chose the nearby river and canal embankment for the purpose.

Seeing his drive to plant trees, around 20 more youths of the village joined him and formed the Hindustan Helping Hands organisation in 2019. Today, they have created four mini forests on over one to 10 acre of land in various parts of the region.