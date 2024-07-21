Markapur man uses numismatics as an effective teaching tool

ONGOLE: Adding uniqueness to his teaching methodologies, the 40-year-old S Venkata Veeroji Rao is using coins and currency notes as an effective way to teach history to the children, creating knowledgeable citizens.

Veeroji Rao is working as a Hindi teacher at a private school in Markapur town of Prakasam district. His family migrated to Markapur a few decades ago from Maharashtra owing to his father’s transfers as a government employee.

After completing his Hindi teacher training, Veeroji Rao tested his luck through District Selection Committee (DSC) exam twice, however, he was denied a post as the norms deemed him a non-local candidate. Later, Veeroji Rao settled as a Hindi teacher in 2003 at a private school situated in Markapur town.

When he was taking a class for 6th standard students, he came across a lesson titled ‘Rupaya Ki Atma Katha’ (Rupee’s own story) in which a rupee coin tells children about its history. The coin explains how it came to existence, and metamorphosed its look and size in various countries from Animal Skin, Copper, Silver and Gold coins shapes with various sizes and many more. Out of his teacher’s instinct, Veeroji used a coin from his pocket to teach the lesson. When the lesson was over, he realised the effectiveness of the technique and started using coins as a teaching tool, complementing his skills.

Striving through the new found path, Veeroji Rao learnt about ‘Numismatics’, the study of coins, currency units and collection of rare coins. Following which, it became an expensive hobby for him to collect various coins and currency notes belonging to various countries. He started collecting coins from then and he currently has around 200 coins and 50 currency notes of various countries and different times.