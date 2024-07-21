Police-student partnership to fight cybercrime launched in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Last month, a city-based government official was defrauded of Rs 36 lakh in a fake courier scam. Investigation by the Commissionerate Police (CP) led to arrest of five persons from Karnataka, Assam and Tripura who were part of a Chinese cyber crime gang.

Police seized 23 mobile phones and two laptops from the five. Initially, the scam appeared to have been planned within the country. But, after a detailed examination of the seized devices it was found to be the handiwork of Chinese cyber criminals.

Helping the police dig deep into the case was a group of 10 IT and engineering students who found the fraud’s masterminds were based out of China. They assisted the police examine about 173 mule accounts and the investigation continued for a month. The probe found that mule bank accounts were opened and used in three to four different layers.

“We helped the investigators collect details about these accounts and ascertained that the ill-gotten money was used to buy cryptocurrencies and eventually taken outside the country by scamsters operating in China,” said 19-year-old Abinash Nanda, a second year B. Tech (computer science) student of CV Raman Global University.

While police have their own set of limitations given the workload, manpower and IT training, the summer interns at the Commissionerate Police have played the perfect partner for the cops in the fight against cyber crime which is exploding by the day. From detailed examination of electronic devices which play a central role in cyber analysis to devising new apps, the internship programme has become a great success for Commissionerate Police while giving the interns great hands-on knowledge.