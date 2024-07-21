Welcome to the Village of silence

J&K : A woman lawyer from Jammu, Deepika Pushkar Nath, has braved all odds in her fight for justice in the infamous rape-and-murder case of a minor nomad girl in Kathua in 2018, has moved beyond her professional duties to adopt a remote ‘silent’ Paralkot village in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, where majority population is deaf and mute, and improve the living standard of the local population.

“I was touched by the plight of the local population of Paralkot village in Poonch during a visit. The majority of the villagers are deaf and mute, and the entire population lives a miserable life devoid of any basic amenities, including roads, health and special schools for deaf and mute students,” Deepika tells us.

According to her, 350 people live in the remote village, 50-60% of whom are deaf and mute, calling it a “silent village.” The town is scenic, beautiful, and close to the Line of Control (LoC).

“Over the years, there has been no effort from authorities or health department to ascertain the reason behind the village marred by the physical disability. No research has been conducted by any health agency to ascertain the reasons and to suggest remedial measures,” Deepika said.

She has decided to adopt the village and highlight the villagers’ plight at the highest level. “The lack of empathy has compelled me to adopt this village. I will seek help from local, national, and international health bodies to conduct research in the village to ascertain the reason for the disability,” Deepika says.

And how does she endeavour to go about it? “I will be writing to the national and international health agencies and appraising them. I have already written to the Principal of Government Medical College Jammu and other agencies. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, I am hopeful that the health agencies will act, and a team of doctors will be sent to the village to conduct a detailed research and analysis on the reasons behind the significant mute population,” she explains.

“The biggest question is why does the village have a deaf and mute population. The children are born healthy, but after a few years, they lose hearing and speaking power,” she said.

The detailed surveys by a team of doctors, she said, would help identify the underlying causes of prevalent health issues, enabling targeted and effective healthcare solutions. “Continuous follow-up care has to be established to ensure sustained health improvements and prevent relapses.”

She says there are no trained teachers to impart education to the children in the village schools, which are in shambles. “There is no special school in the village to provide education to the deaf and mute students, who are forced to go to normal schools where they fail to understand what is being taught to the children,” she said.

Deepika called for establishing specialised educational facilities with trained teachers to cater to both regular and deaf and mute children. “Besides, vocational training programmes should be started in the educational institutions to empower the deaf and dumb youth and enhance their employment prospects to improve their living standard”.