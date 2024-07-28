Little diver makes a splash

CHENNAI: As the sun set over the calm waters of Rameshwaram, casting a warm glow on the ocean’s surface, a disturbing scene unfolded beneath the waves. While 10-year-old Tharagai Aarathana and her father-cum-trainer SB Aravind Tharunsri explored the underwater world, they came across the troubling sight of turtles tangled in nets. The image of the little animals lying dead amidst plastic got unsettlingly etched in Aarathana’s memory. This took her on a path to fight for a cleaner planet.

Aarathana, a scuba diver, first plunged into the depths of the ocean, with the innocence and excitement of a child. Later, she saw and learned more of the sea’s suffering that ignited a fire within her, driving her to take action. With a determination more powerful than the strongest currents, Aarathana embarked on a quest to clean the ocean.

Partnering with her father, who has dedicated nearly two decades to removing waste from the ocean, Aarathana has already removed a staggering 12 tonnes of plastic and net debris. Her father’s legacy, marked by the removal of 37,000 kg of plastic waste over 18 years, provides a foundation for Aarathana’s initiatives.

“To dive is to dance with the ocean,” says Aarathana, now a Class 5 student in a private school in Chennai. “But when fear grips you, it stops you from seeing the beauty beneath,” she adds, reminding of the balance between awe and responsibility.

Elaborating on her mission, she says, “Hundreds of marine species, including fish, turtles, and dugongs, play crucial roles in our coastal ecosystems. Yet, they are dying because of the plastic waste and nets that humans discard.” Determined to make a difference, she launched the ‘Save the Ocean and Do Not Use Plastic’ campaign.