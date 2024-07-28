Little diver makes a splash

CHENNAI: As the sun set over the calm waters of Rameshwaram, casting a warm glow on the ocean’s surface, a disturbing scene unfolded beneath the waves. While 10-year-old Tharagai Aarathana and her father-cum-trainer SB Aravind Tharunsri explored the underwater world, they came across the troubling sight of turtles tangled in nets. The image of the little animals lying dead amidst plastic got unsettlingly etched in Aarathana’s memory. This took her on a path to fight for a cleaner planet.
Aarathana, a scuba diver, first plunged into the depths of the ocean, with the innocence and excitement of a child. Later, she saw and learned more of the sea’s suffering that ignited a fire within her, driving her to take action. With a determination more powerful than the strongest currents, Aarathana embarked on a quest to clean the ocean.
Partnering with her father, who has dedicated nearly two decades to removing waste from the ocean, Aarathana has already removed a staggering 12 tonnes of plastic and net debris. Her father’s legacy, marked by the removal of 37,000 kg of plastic waste over 18 years, provides a foundation for Aarathana’s initiatives.
“To dive is to dance with the ocean,” says Aarathana, now a Class 5 student in a private school in Chennai. “But when fear grips you, it stops you from seeing the beauty beneath,” she adds, reminding of the balance between awe and responsibility.
Elaborating on her mission, she says, “Hundreds of marine species, including fish, turtles, and dugongs, play crucial roles in our coastal ecosystems. Yet, they are dying because of the plastic waste and nets that humans discard.” Determined to make a difference, she launched the ‘Save the Ocean and Do Not Use Plastic’ campaign.
This initiative not only seeks to clean the seas but also aims to educate young people and fishing communities about the dangers of plastic pollution. The campaign has taken her beyond the shores of Chennai. In January, she swam 21 km from Neelankarai to Marina Beach, and in April, she completed an astonishing 30-km swim from Talaimannar, Sri Lanka, to Dhanushkodi. These feats, accomplished in remarkable time frames of 5 hours 30 minutes and 11 hours 30 minutes respectively, highlight her dedication.
Her advocacy extends to schools, colleges, and government offices, where she promotes ocean cleanup efforts and raises awareness about marine conservation. Her father recounts how Aarathana’s journey began even before she could walk, “She was exposed to water from a very young age. By the time she was less than a year old, she could float effortlessly.”
Aravind’s commitment to ocean cleanliness runs deep. “Before collecting garbage from the ocean, she learned to clean our streets and seashores. It’s a responsibility we all share,” he explains. This dedication has sparked a larger movement involving over 40 kids and 300 volunteers, including Aravind’s nephew, an eight-year-old DH Nishvic, who has also contributed significantly to the cleanup efforts.
Nishvic’s own journey from a fearful beginner to an enthusiastic participant reflects the ripple effect Aarathana’s mission has created. “My cousin and uncle encouraged me, and now even my classmates are eager to join,” Nishvic notes. Every week, Aravind’s team conducts cleanups in Chennai and Puducherry. “Our focus is on engaging more people to support this cause,” Aravind says. The little rockstar reminds us that even the smallest step can make a huge difference – one dive, one swim, and one cleanup at a time.
