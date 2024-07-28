On a mission to teach kids ways of the wild

COIMBATORE: Clad in khaki, a forest officer stands tall in a green space surrounded by young trees and bushes. Facing the camera without a tint of hesitation, he explains about the significance of Western Ghats in lucid Tamil, catering to an audience spanning beyond age and boundaries. Thanks to the magic clicks of social media, the video reached its destination, sooner than expected, without any big trouble.

When S Sathish, Forest Range Officer (FRO) of Thalavadi forest range at Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode district, made up his mind to create awareness about wildlife among the common people three years back, his prime focus was on the younger generation, particularly school kids, who are the future of our nation.

Finding time off his busy schedule, this 38-year-old forest conservationist, who hails from the hilly region of Thalavady in the Western Ghats, started making short videos on the behaviour of wild animals, including sloth bears and elephants, snakebite remedies, among others, and shared them on social media in a bid to reduce the instances of man-animal conflicts.

“I started posting videos to make the youngsters realise the nuances of our land’s wildlife in a better way. They are the ones who shall bring the currently-lacking innovation into forest conservation. After my videos garnered attention, not only the people of Tamil Nadu, but also residents of other countries began extending support to my cause,” says Sathish, whose recent video on Western Ghats crossed 1.5 million views and 1.4 shares on Facebook, in mere four days.