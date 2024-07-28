Sacrificing career to shape young minds

KARIMNAGAR: While government employment is coveted by many, a man in Karimnagar gave up his stable job as a junior telecom officer at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and started free coaching classes for students from underprivileged communities in Karimnagar.

Speaking to TNIE, the man in question, Chintala Ramesh, explains that if he had continued with the central public sector undertaking, only his family members would have benefitted, but now his work helps numerous students achieve their goals and improve the conditions for their respective families.

His desire to help others becomes apparent when we take his background — born to parents who worked as labourers in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Bellampalli of Mancherial district — into account. He adds that he was working as an assistant professor at SR College in Warangal when he received the job at BSNL.

Despite clearing the Indian Engineering Services (IES), Ramesh saw that many poor students were unable to grasp the concepts or lacked guidance to clear competitive exams. “Students, many of whom were already in IIITs, were unable to clear GATE due to lack of awareness about the exam pattern,” he adds.

To bridge this gap, Ramesh left his job in 2019 and began RIGA to help students to get into IITs or premier BTech institutions. He shares that hundreds of students take coaching from him in physical mode and more than 9,000 have opted for online classes, for which he charges an annual sum of Rs 615 from each student.

He has helped over 50 candidates clear GATE and secure jobs with central and multi-national firms. One of his students, who ranked 10th in IES, now works as a scientist at the Bureau of Indian Standards. Another student, who secured 527th rank, landed a job at MediaTek with a Rs 25 lakh package.

Speaking about his personal life, Ramesh mentions that he does not have lavish desires. The income from online classes is sufficient for a modest lifestyle, and his wife works as a private teacher to support the family. “My friend also contributes financial aid to support the free coaching,” he adds.