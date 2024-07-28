Vijayawada: SRR & CVR govt college nurtures sports talent, Dhiraj its Olympic medal prospect

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada’s SRR and CVR Government Degree College has become a notable institution for sports, training students to become international athletes. Both colleges have produced tens of international and hundreds of national sportspersons.

The college has produced numerous champions, including Olympian Bommadevara Dhiraj, renowned archer Cherukuri Lenin, who coached the Indian team at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and Sports Authority of India archery coach Motukuri Chiranjivi Phani Bhushan Rao.

Other notable alumni are Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh coach Naveen Kumar, national Kabaddi player and South Central Railway TC M Maria Mounika, national-level swimmer Mothukuri Tulsi Chaitanya, Asian Games soft tennis player Nelakuditi Anusha, and cricketers DGJ Chaitanya and E Kautilya Kumar, who had also participated in the Ranji and Vizzy Trophies.

Speaking to TNIE, the college principal Dr K Bhagya Lakshmi stated, “Our college has always prioritised sports. We ensure attendance based on students’ participation in sports tournaments, provide five grace marks to medal winners, and allocate extra credits to those excelling in sports. This ensures that their education is not disrupted. From identifying talent to providing PD guidance and organising a sports calendar, we support our athletes throughout the year. This support has led to many tournament victories and international representation, bringing pride to our college.”