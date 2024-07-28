Vijayawada: SRR & CVR govt college nurtures sports talent, Dhiraj its Olympic medal prospect

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada’s SRR and CVR Government Degree College has become a notable institution for sports, training students to become international athletes. Both colleges have produced tens of international and hundreds of national sportspersons.
The college has produced numerous champions, including Olympian Bommadevara Dhiraj, renowned archer Cherukuri Lenin, who coached the Indian team at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and Sports Authority of India archery coach Motukuri Chiranjivi Phani Bhushan Rao.
Other notable alumni are Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh coach Naveen Kumar, national Kabaddi player and South Central Railway TC M Maria Mounika, national-level swimmer Mothukuri Tulsi Chaitanya, Asian Games soft tennis player Nelakuditi Anusha, and cricketers DGJ Chaitanya and E Kautilya Kumar, who had also participated in the Ranji and Vizzy Trophies.
Speaking to TNIE, the college principal Dr K Bhagya Lakshmi stated, “Our college has always prioritised sports. We ensure attendance based on students’ participation in sports tournaments, provide five grace marks to medal winners, and allocate extra credits to those excelling in sports. This ensures that their education is not disrupted. From identifying talent to providing PD guidance and organising a sports calendar, we support our athletes throughout the year. This support has led to many tournament victories and international representation, bringing pride to our college.”
Dr Mandava Koteswara Rao, alumnus and head of the Physical Education Department, highlighted that the college offers coaching in 23 sports for interested students. He emphasised the importance of sports and noted that the tradition of guiding students towards sports continues today. He also expressed his hope that current Olympian Dhiraj will secure a medal, bringing further recognition to the college.
Another physical director Dr Dasari Yugandhar told TNIE that the college actively collaborates with sports associations and alumni athletes to provide the best possible training for its students. Also, the college is exploring the inclusion of yoga in the curriculum. SRR & CVR Government Degree College consistently sends 30–50 students to compete in All India Inter University Tournaments, where they regularly secure victories.
The college was originally affiliated with Andhra University, it later came under Acharya Nagarjuna University and is now under Krishna University.
MSGK Gopalakrishna Sharma won the first medal in an inter-university weightlifting tournament in the academic year (1979–1980), and student KV Suresh won a gold medal in gymnastics in the academic year (2012–2013), giving Krishna University its first medal.
This success extends beyond individual achievements, with the college’s seven-member women’s Kabaddi team winning medals in inter-university competitions for two consecutive years. As one of the top three colleges in the state, SRR and CVR Government Degree College provide training in Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, volleyball, football, basketball, badminton, archery, soft tennis, cricket, athletics, softball, handball, chess, and other sports.