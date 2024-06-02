A girl’s passion for singing takes her to top in music world

VIJAYAWADA: Vidya Suravarapu, a 11-year-old girl with a passion for music, became the runner-up in the renowned singing show ‘Padhuta Theeyaga’ season 23 conducted by ETV channel, which was concluded on May 27. This sixth grader bagged a cash award of `6 lakh, competing with nearly 1,000 singers globally.

Vidya, who hails from Vijayawada, was born in Austin of Texas and moved to India at the age of 10. Aspiring to be a composer and singer, she already has a few original English compositions and plans to compose in Telugu as well.

Vidya has been learning singing since she was the age of four. She began identifying notes from everyday sounds like car honks and pressure cooker whistles. Recognising her talent, her mother started teaching basics in music to her. She then studied with Vijawayada-based vocal guru Modumudi Sudhakar for three years online, alongside her younger sister Uma Suravarapu, and is now learning from her mother and self-teaching.

Vidya has excelled in numerous national and international competitions. Her accolades include winning the Austin Super Singer at age four, clinching first in classical and second in film music at 2019 TANA Dhim Tana in US, clinching first and second prizes in classical and film music at Star Kalakaar International 2020 in Dallas. In 2022, she was awarded Saptami Star at the Saptami International Competitions in Dallas. Additionally, she won top positions in Veenadhari International Music competitions held at Bengaluru in 2022 and 2023. She also attained second place in the National Carnatic Vocal Competitions 2022 conducted by Sampada Silicon Andhra, California, USA.

Besides music, Vidya, studying at Inventure Academy in Bengaluru excels academically, with a strong passion for mathematics and science. She aspires to be a scientist and innovate in alternative energy. She is also enthusiastic about cubing and can solve the 2x2, 3x3, Pyraminx, and Megaminx Rubik’s cubes.