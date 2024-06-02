Odisha: Search for the dead & closure continues a year after Bahanaga railway crash

While leaving home for Chennai on June 2 last year, Sk Zamalludin promised his wife Mafoja Bibi that he would return with decent savings so that he can take her to a good gynaecologist. Seventeen years into their marriage, the couple from Uttar Chausathibadi in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, had remained childless.

However, little did Mafoja know that Zamalludin’s promise and her dream to be a mother will remain unfulfilled. The 37-year-old mason was part of an 11-member team which boarded the ill-fated Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express which collided with a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district leading to the death of 296 passengers.

Exactly a year after the tragedy, India’s deadliest railway crash since 1995, Mafoja is still waiting. “My uncle, brother-in-law and other relatives searched the spot at Bahanaga, hospitals and temporary mortuaries but there was no trace of his body. His father provided the DNA sample but it did not match with the stored bodies. I am so unfortunate that I could not even get his body,” sobs Mafoja, still mourning her loss and now living at her father’s house.

Ex-gratia promised by the Ministry of Railways and the WB government eludes her as the body of Zamalludin is deemed ‘untraceable.’ From the 11 of the group, only one survived the mishap. Eight deceased passengers could be identified while two are still missing. One of them is Zamalludin.

One year since the tragic crash, the family members of the victims live with a constant void and uncertainty. Around 660 km from South 24 Parganas, 55-year-old Sanju Devi of Misraulia village in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar gets inconsolable recounting days she spent searching for her only son’s body at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar where the 81 bodies were kept for identification post the tragedy.