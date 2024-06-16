Chew on this

VIJAYAPUR : Every morning, Lakshman Mathpati and his wife Yemanavva spend a few busy hours preparing packs of betel leaves. While Yemanavva’s job is to carefully segregate the betel leaves and arrange them in baskets made of bamboo, Lakshman ties them, arranges the baskets and readies them for transportation.

The couple has been doing this job for over two decades after migrating to Kudgi village from neighbouring Kolhar town of Vijayapura district.

Not just the Mathpati couple, at least one person from each family of Kudgi village in Basavanabagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district is associated with the production and sale of these green leaves. This small village, located around 40km from Vijayapura city, is known for cultivating betel leaf.

Betel leaf is also cultivated in the nearby villages of Mulawad, Muttagi, Golasangi and Masuti, and growers are scattered in several parts of the district. However, the major concentration is in Kudgi village, and the quantity cultivated here is so high that at least five trucks leave every day to states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

History of betel cultivation

Farmers don’t know when exactly betel leaf cultivation started in Kudgi village and why most of the farmers began cultivating it. “Our ancestors started cultivating it in Kudgi nearly a century ago. In fact, my father began cultivating betel leaf about 40 years ago. I have seen him as a betel leaf farmer since my childhood,” said Mastan Nandihal, who cultivates betel leaf on four acres of land in Kudgi village.

On why betel leaf cultivation remains concentrated in Kudgi, farmers like SM Minajagi believe the factors are availability of adequate water, suitability of soil and good remunerative price. “Today, almost every farmer who has irrigation facility cultivates betel leaf on at least one acre of land in the village,” he said.

According to officials, betel leaf is cultivated on over 500 hectares of land in Vijayapura district, mainly in Kudgi village of Kolhar taluk. Because of the good remunerative price, many farmers are gradually coming forward to cultivate it. The government is also offering subsidies on drip irrigation facilities for cultivation.

Farmers said that because of good prices, labourers involved in plucking of leaves earn higher wages than other agricultural labourers. “Some expert hands are needed for plucking and packing the leaves as it is a delicate crop. The labourers must know which leaves should be plucked and when. Since it is a perishable item, packing should be done in a manner that helps the leaves remain fresh for hours before reaching the market,” said farmer Mohammed Yunis Panfarosh.

Since the demand is for experienced labourers, daily wage of workers is higher compared to other agricultural labourers. “Workers earn roughly between Rs 700 to Rs 800 a day based on their experience. An expert plucks around 12,000 to 13,000 betel leaves every day,” said farmer Nandihal. He said that except during the Covid pandemic when demand had sharply declined, farmers never incurred a major loss.